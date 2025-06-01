French Open 2025: Jack Draper vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros 

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Jack Draper vs Alexander Bublik

Date: June 2, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Fourth round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €56,352,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jack Draper vs Alexander Bublik preview

Draper at the 2025 French Open - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Jack Draper will take on Alexander Bublik in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday (June 2, 2025).

Trending

Draper is starting to establish himself as a serious contender on tour. He's had an amazing season so far by capturing his maiden title in Indian Wells and securing runner-up finishes in Doha and Madrid. Despite a valiant effort against Casper Ruud, the Norwegian defeated him in Madrid, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

The Brit entered Paris after a quarterfinal exit in Rome. He started his campaign by cruising past Mattia Bellucci and Gael Monfils in the first two rounds and then made his mark against João Fonseca in the third. Draper humbled the Brazilian teenager in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

Bublik at the 2025 French Open - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Alexander Bublik is known for his unpredictable nature on tour. He's been inconsistent for the last two years, but on his day, he can outclass any player in his division. He's chalked up a title-winning run in the Turin Challenger and a fourth-round appearance in Madrid this year.

The Kazakh started his campaign in Paris with hard-fought wins over James Duckworth and Alex De Minaur in the first two rounds. He then brushed aside Henrique Rocha in the third, 7-5, 6-1, 6-2. Bublik won 87% of his first serve points and rocketed nine aces against Rocha.

Jack Draper vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

Draper leads the head-to-head against Bublik 2-0. He defeated the Kazakh most recently in the 2024 Adelaide International.

Jack Draper vs Alexander Bublik odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jack Draper -1200 -1.5(-400) Under 33.5(-12.5) Alexander Bublik +625 +1.5(+240) Over 33.5(-110)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Jack Draper vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Draper at the 2025 French Open - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Jack Draper hardly broke a sweat against giant killer João Fonseca in the third round. The Brit seems to be competing at a much higher level than most players on tour and will be tough to beat in Paris. Apart from a solid all-around game, he has the composure to be a top player on tour.

On the other hand, Bublik has turned on the screws at the French Open. The Kazakh has had a modest season so far, but this week could be the turning point of his season. He was brilliant against De Minaur in the second round and will need another special performance to overcome Draper.

Considering their record on clay and results this year, Draper will be a clear favorite to win. He'll be up against a tricky customer but should be able to exploit his weaknesses and advance to the last eight. It is most likely that the Brit continues his run in Paris.

Pick: Draper to win in four sets.

