French Open 2025: Jack Draper vs Mattia Bellucci preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: Jack Draper (5) vs Mattia Bellucci

Date: May 25, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Claycourt Outdoor

Prize Money: € 56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT, Max | Europe (Except France) - Eurosport |

Jack Draper vs Mattia Bellucci preview

French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty

Jack Draper will play Italian Mattia Bellucci in the Round of 128 at Roland Garros on Sunday, May 25. World No. 5 Draper has a 9-3 record in the three clay-court tournaments he's played in 2025, culminating in his reaching the quarterfinal of last week's Internazionali BNL d'Italia, where he was defeated by No. 3-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, 4-6, 4-6.

Surprisingly, the Englishman has never won a match at Roland Garros, and yet he's the fifth seed. However, since losing to qualifier Jesper De Jong in the first round last year, he's jumped from 39th in the world to 5th. Since that defeat, he's reached a US Open semifinal and won his maiden ATP Masters title at Indian Wells.

World No. 68-ranked Mattia Bellucci comes to the year's second Major in poor form. Only one win in his last six ATP tournament starts suggests the Italian will need to find a new level to compete with the rampant Draper. He did manage a semifinal in Rotterdam back in February, but was comfortably beaten by Alex de Minaur, 1-6, 2-6.

Jack Draper vs Mattia Bellucci head-to-head

Jack Draper and Mattia Bellucci have played once on the ATP tour. Draper leads the head-to-head 1-0. They played in the Round of 32 in Tokyo last year, with the Englishman taking the match comfortably 6-4, 6-2.

Jack Draper vs Mattia Bellucci odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jack Draper -1667 TBC TBC Mattia Bellucci +900 TBC TBC

(All odds sourced from BetMGM)

Jack Draper vs Mattia Bellucci prediction

ABN AMRO Open - Day FiveABN AMRO Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

There's a suspicion that Jack Draper has run out of steam after his efforts so far in 2025. The Brit has stormed up the world rankings since his early exit in Paris a year ago. Clay is not Draper's most comfortable surface, but he beat Tommy Paul, Matteo Arnaldi, and Lorenzo Musetti to reach the final in Madrid. He lost the final to Casper Ruud, but his progress will have given him new confidence on dirt.

There is nothing in Bellucci's arsenal or resume to suggest he can compete at Draper's level, even if the fifth-seed is a little shop-worn after a busy start to the year. Jack Draper should progress without too much resistance.

Pick: Jack Draper to win in straight sets.

