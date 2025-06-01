French Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (17) Andrey Rublev

Date: June 2, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev preview

Jannik Sinner at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will take on Andrey Rublev in the fourth round of the French Open 2025.

Sinner beat Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 to begin his run in Paris. He sent Richard Gasquet into retirement with a 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 win over the Frenchman. He then played his best match of the tournament against Jiri Lehecka in the third round.

Sinner dominated his opponent from start to finish with his relentless and precise shotmaking. He dropped only three games to register a 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 victory to book his spot in the fourth round.

Rublev was pushed to four sets by qualifier Lloyd Harris in the first round but finished the match on a high with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 win. He beat Adam Walton 7-6 (1), 6-1, 7-6 (5) to set up a third-round showdown against home favorite Arthur Fils.

Unfortunately, Fils withdrew from the tournament and Rublev advanced to the fourth round courtesy of a walkover. The Frenchman sustained an injury during his five-set win over Jaume Munar in the second round. He could be out of action for another five to six weeks, with his Wimbledon participation being up in the air for now.

Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev head-to-head

Sinner leads Rublev 6-3 in the head-to-head. The Italian won their previous encounter at the Cincinnati Open 2024 in three sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner

-2500 +1.5 (-10000) Over 30.5 (-120) Andrey Rublev +950 -1.5 (+1200) Under 30.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev prediction

Andrey Rublev at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sinner put on an absolute clinic against Lehecka in the previous round. To lose only nine points on serve over the course of three sets is simply astounding. Rublev caught a lucky break as he avoided a tricky opponent in the form of Fils, whose campaign came to an unfortunate end due to an injury.

This will be the 10th career meeting between Sinner and Rublev. Since the Italian kicked off his incredible run with his Australian Open title last year, the Russian is one of four players to beat him.

Rublev beat Sinner in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open in three sets. However, the latter avenged that loss a week later in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open. He hasn't lost prior to the final of a tournament since then.

Sinner also leads their rivalry 2-1 on clay. Rublev's only win coincidentally came at the French Open in 2022, albeit due to his rival's mid-match retirement. Considering the Italian's dominant display in the previous round, it would be quite foolish to bet against him, despite the Russian being a talented player himself.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.

