French Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka

Date: May 31, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $61,125,312

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka preview

Jannik Sinner at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top seed Jannik Sinner will take on Jiri Lehecka in the third round of the French Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Sinner commenced his quest for a maiden title in Paris with a 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 win over Arthur Rinderknech. He was up against Richard Gasquet in the second round. The latter was contesting the final tournament of his career.

Sinner didn't let the moment get to him. A single break of serve in his favor helped him claim the first set. He breezed through the second set, dishing out a bagel to take a two-set lead. Gasquet gave a better account of himself in the third set but was no match for his younger rival. The Italian bagged the last three games of the match to score a 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 win.

Ad

Lehecka beat Jordan Thompson 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 to set up a second-round meeting against 26th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The duo split the first two sets between them with identical scorelines. However, the Czech raised his level at the onset of the third set and conceded only three more games for the rest of the match for a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

Sinner leads Lehecka 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the China Open 2024 in straight sets.

Ad

Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner

-1600 +1.5 (-10000) Over 32.5 (-125) Jiri Lehecka +775 -1.5 (+950) Under 32.5 (-115)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

Jiri Lehecka at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sinner played a solid match from start to finish to dispatch Gasquet. He didn't drop his serve even once, won 85 percent of first serve points and struck 27 winners against 20 unforced errors.

Ad

After a tough start, Lehecka made light work of Davidovich Fokina in the latter half of the match. He won 77 percent of points on the back of his first serve and blasted 39 winners compared to 30 unforced errors.

Despite competing in fewer tournaments on clay than Lehecka, Sinner has more wins than him. The former's record on the red dirt currently stands at 5-4, while the latter improved to 7-1 with his latest win. The Italian hasn't lost before the final of a tournament since August 2024. He has lost only twice during this period, with both of his losses coming to Carlos Alcaraz.

Ad

Sinner won both of his previous matches against Lehecka in straight sets. He also hasn't lost to anyone outside of the top 15 since October 2023. While the Czech is a talented player himself, the top seed's current form makes him the overwhelming favorite to win this contest.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More