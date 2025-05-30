French Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka
Date: May 31, 2025
Tournament: French Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $61,125,312
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS
Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka preview
Top seed Jannik Sinner will take on Jiri Lehecka in the third round of the French Open 2025.
Sinner commenced his quest for a maiden title in Paris with a 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 win over Arthur Rinderknech. He was up against Richard Gasquet in the second round. The latter was contesting the final tournament of his career.
Sinner didn't let the moment get to him. A single break of serve in his favor helped him claim the first set. He breezed through the second set, dishing out a bagel to take a two-set lead. Gasquet gave a better account of himself in the third set but was no match for his younger rival. The Italian bagged the last three games of the match to score a 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 win.
Lehecka beat Jordan Thompson 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 to set up a second-round meeting against 26th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The duo split the first two sets between them with identical scorelines. However, the Czech raised his level at the onset of the third set and conceded only three more games for the rest of the match for a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory.
Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head
Sinner leads Lehecka 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the China Open 2024 in straight sets.
Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka prediction
Sinner played a solid match from start to finish to dispatch Gasquet. He didn't drop his serve even once, won 85 percent of first serve points and struck 27 winners against 20 unforced errors.
After a tough start, Lehecka made light work of Davidovich Fokina in the latter half of the match. He won 77 percent of points on the back of his first serve and blasted 39 winners compared to 30 unforced errors.
Despite competing in fewer tournaments on clay than Lehecka, Sinner has more wins than him. The former's record on the red dirt currently stands at 5-4, while the latter improved to 7-1 with his latest win. The Italian hasn't lost before the final of a tournament since August 2024. He has lost only twice during this period, with both of his losses coming to Carlos Alcaraz.
Sinner won both of his previous matches against Lehecka in straight sets. He also hasn't lost to anyone outside of the top 15 since October 2023. While the Czech is a talented player himself, the top seed's current form makes him the overwhelming favorite to win this contest.
Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.