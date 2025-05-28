French Open 2025: Jannik Sinner vs Richard Gasquet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (WC) Richard Gasquet

Date: May 29, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Jannik Sinner vs Richard Gasquet preview

Jannik Sinner at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top seed Jannik Sinner will take on home hope Richard Gasquet in the second round of the French Open 2025.

Sinner was up against host nation's Arthur Rinderknech in the first round. The World No. 1 captured the first two sets in similar fashion, with a single break of serve in his favor sealing the deal for him. However, his strong start was dented by his opponent in the third set.

Rinderknech raced to a 4-0 lead in the third set. However, it wasn't the start of an epic comeback by any means. Sinner bagged seven of the next eight games to score a 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 win.

Gasquet previously announced that this year's French Open would be the final tournament of his career. He took on compatriot Terence Atmane in the first round. A 4-0 lead laid the foundation for the 38-year-old to claim the first set.

Atmane struck back to capture the second set. The momentum swung in Gasquet's favor once again in the third set. Although he let go of his early lead, he regrouped with a three-game run towards the end to clinch the set. He sprinted towards the finish line after that, dishing out a bagel in the fourth set to win the match 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Jannik Sinner vs Richard Gasquet head-to-head

Sinner leads Gasquet 3-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous meeting at last year's French Open in straight sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Richard Gasquet odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner

-10000 +1.5 (-3000) Over 27.5 (+100) Richard Gasquet +1600 -1.5 (+800) Under 27.5 (-145)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Richard Gasquet prediction

Richard Gasquet at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sinner overcame a slight hiccup in the third set to begin his French Open campaign with a win. He extended his winning streak at the Majors to 15 matches, having won the Australian Open this year and the US Open a year ago.

Gasquet will walk off into the sunset with at least one win at his home Slam. He has a career that he can look back upon fondly. He peaked at No. 7 in the rankings, won 16 singles titles and made the last four at Wimbledon and the US Open. He was the flagbearer for French tennis for over two decades.

Unfortunately for Gasquet, a deep run in his final career tournament seems unlikely given his opponent. Sinner coincidentally also beat the Frenchman in the second round of last year's clay court Major.

The Italian hasn't lost prior to the final of a tournament since his triumph at last year's Cincinnati Open in August 2024. Carlos Alcaraz is also the only player to beat him during this period. Given Sinner's incredible form, he's likely to send Gasquet into retirement.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.

