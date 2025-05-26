French Open 2025: Jelena Ostapenko vs Polina Kudermetova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (21) Jelena Ostapenko vs Polina Kudermetova
Date: May 26, 2025
Tournament: French Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS
Jelena Ostapenko vs Polina Kudermetova preview
21st seed Jelena Ostapenko will face Polina Kudermetova in the first round of the French Open 2025.
Ostapenko got her clay swing underway at the Charleston Open. While she lost to defending champion Danielle Collins in the third round of singles, she captured the doubles title. She had a memorable run in Stuttgart after that, beating a couple of top 10 players, Emma Navarro and Iga Swiatek, to reach the final.
Ostapenko made light work of World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the summit clash, beating her 6-4, 6-1 to win her first singles title of the year. However, she couldn't sustain this momentum. She left the Madrid Open without winning a singles match but made the last four in doubles. She then reached the fourth round of the Italian Open, going down to eventual champion Jasmine Paolini.
Kudermetova's first tournament of the clay swing was also the Charleston Open. She beat Irina-Camelia Begu before losing to Diana Shnaider. She was knocked out by her elder sister Veronika in the first round of the Madrid Open. Her woes continued at the Italian Open with another first round exit, this time at the hands of Elena-Gabriela Ruse.
Jelena Ostapenko vs Polina Kudermetova head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Jelena Ostapenko vs Polina Kudermetova odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Jelena Ostapenko vs Polina Kudermetova prediction
Ostapenko has compiled a 7-3 record in the lead-up to the French Open. Her feast or famine routine makes it hard to predict her weekly results. She beat the world's top two ranked players to win the title in Stuttgart and then lost to the unranked Anastasija Sevastova in Madrid a few days later.
Ostapenko's inconsistency is also evident by her French Open results. She won her only Major title in singles here in 2017 but has won only five more matches since then. She has lost in the second round for the past three years.
This will be Kudermetova's main draw debut at the French Open. She's yet to win a match at the Majors, going 0-2 in her previous attempts elsewhere. She has arrived at the French Open on a three-match losing streak as well. She had her breakthrough at the start of the year with a runner-up finish in Brisbane but hasn't done much since then.
Ostapenko's level varies from match to match with every tournament. However, with Kudermetova being in a slump herself, the former French Open champion should be able to make it through this clash.
Pick: Jelena Ostapenko to win in three sets.