French Open 2025: Jenson Brooksby vs Jaime Faria preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Jenson Brooksby vs Jaime Faria
Date: May 25, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: € 56,352,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Jenson Brooksby vs Jaime Faria preview
One of the first-round matches at the 2025 French Open will pit Jenson Brooksby against Portuguese youngster Jaime Faria. Brooksby has made a comeback on the Tour after overcoming the challenges of doping suspensions and long-term injuries. He started the season poorly, losing easily against Taylor Fritz at the Australian Open. He played a few Challenger events without much success before reaching the third round at the BN Paribas Open, losing 5-7, 4-6 against Jack Draper.
The clay season turned the fortunes around for the American player, as he won his maiden ATP title at the US Men's Clay-Court Championships in Houston. He won the event as a qualifier, winning against the likes of Taro Daniel, Aleksandar Kovacevic, and Tommy Paul before beating Frances Tiafoe in the final. But since then, he has only played at the Geneva Open, where he failed to qualify, losing against Cameron Norrie in the qualifiers.
Jaime Faria had his best results in 2025 during the South American clay swing, where he reached the quarterfinals in Rio and Santiago. He lost against the likes of Camilo Ugo Carabelli in Rio and Laslo Djere in Santiago.
Faria has not played much tennis since February, entering the Estoril Challenger to begin his European claycourt swing. He lost 3-6, 6-7 (2) against Bernabe Zapata Miralles. He played at the Italian Open qualifiers but had to retire from his match against Carlos Taberner.
Jenson Brooksby vs Jaime Faria head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the two players on the Tour.
Jenson Brooksby vs Jaime Faria odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Jenson Brooksby vs Jaime Faria prediction
The Houston final was Brooksby's first claycourt final in his career, as his previous three finals had been on hard and grasscourts. The American player also has a claycourt Challenger title, winning the 2021 Tallahassee Tennis Challenger with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over Bjorn Fratangelo.
Meanwhile, Faria has yet to reach a final on the ATP Tour, but the Portuguese player does have two clay-court titles on the Challenger Tour, the last of which came in Brazil in 2024, with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Felipe Meligeni Alves.
Brooksby is the favorite for the upcoming match as he recently won a title on clay, and Faria has had physical issues as he had to retire from his previous match at the Italian Open.
Pick- Brooksby to win in four sets