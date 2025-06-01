French Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Lois Boisson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros 

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Jessica Pegula vs Lois Boisson

Date: June 2, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Fourth round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €56,352,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jessica Pegula vs Lois Boisson preview

Pegula in action at the 2025 French Open - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Third seed Jessica Pegula will take on Lois Boisson in the fourth round of the French Open.

Pegula is a force to be reckoned with on tour. After a runner-up finish in Adelaide, she secured title-winning runs in Austin and Charleston. She also reached the finals of the Miami Open but lost to Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

The American entered Paris after early exits in Strasbourg and Rome. She steadied the ship by defeating Anca Todoni and Ann Li in the first two rounds and then eliminated Marketa Vondrousova in the third. Pegula defeated the Czech Vondrosouva in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Boisson at the 2025 French Open - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Lois Boisson has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit this year. She reached the second round in Rouen, which was her best result on the main tour. She also secured a title-winning run in the ITF W75 event in Saint-Gaudens.

Boisson started her campaign in Paris by upsetting Elise Mertens and Anhelina Kalininia in the first two rounds. She then brushed aside Elsa Jaquemote in the third, 6-3, 0-6, 7-5. Boisson committed six double faults but won 70% of her first serve points.

Jessica Pegula vs Lois Boisson head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Jessica Pegula vs Lois Boisson odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jessica Pegula -650 -1.5(-210) Under 18.5(+135) Lois Boisson +425 +1.5(+140) Over 18.5(-200)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Jessica Pegula vs Lois Boisson prediction

Pegula in action at the 2025 French Open - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula has looked vulnerable on European clay this year. Despite winning the title in Charleston, she chalked up early exits in Madrid and Rome. The American is a former quarterfinalist at the French Open and will be eager to go one step further this year.

On the other hand, Lois Boisson is having a dream run at the French Open. The 22-year-old has registered her career-best result in Paris this week. She has nothing to lose against Pegula in the fourth round and will be eager to put her best foot forward against the American.

Considering their record on tour and results at the highest level, Pegula will be a clear favorite to win. Boisson has shown great defensive skills this week, but the third seed should be able to use her experience and power through to the quarterfinals.

Pick: Pegula to win in straight sets.

