French Open 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Marketa Vondrousova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: Jessica Pegula (3) vs Marketa Vondrousova
Date: May 31, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: Third Round
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Claycourt Outdoor
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT, Max | Europe (Except France) - Eurosport
Jessica Pegula vs Marketa Vondrousova preview
Jessica Pegula has advanced to the third round of the 2025 French Open in smooth fashion. The World No. 3 secured straight-sets victories over debutante Anca Todoni in the opening round and fellow American Ann Li in the second, showing glimpses of the form that helped her lift two titles earlier this season.
This marks Pegula’s sixth main-draw appearance at Roland Garros, where she’s still chasing her maiden Grand Slam. Her clay swing had a promising start with a title in Charleston, where she overcame the likes of Danielle Collins and Sofia Kenin.
However, inconsistency crept in soon after, as she struggled to maintain momentum in subsequent events, finishing with more losses than wins on the surface.
Marketa Vondrousova, meanwhile, has made a strong return to Grand Slam competition at the 2025 French Open. She advanced to the third round with victories over Oksana Selekhmeteva and 25th seed Magdalena Frech.
In her opening match, Vondrousova secured a straight-sets win against Selekhmeteva, 6-4, 6-4. She then faced a tougher challenge against Frech, dominating the first set 6-0, dropping the second 4-6, but rebounding to take the final set 6-3 .
Despite limited match play this season, the 2019 French Open finalist's recent performance in Paris suggests she's regaining her form.
Jessica Pegula vs Marketa Vondrousova head-to-head
Jessica Pegula and Marketa Vondrousova have faced each other on the WTA Tour once before. On her way to the 2023 Wimbledon title, the Czechwoman got the better of the American 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. The 2025 French Open third round will be their second encounter.
Jessica Pegula vs Marketa Vondrousova odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Jessica Pegula vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction
Pegula and Vondrousova will face off in a third-round clash that promises a good watch. Pegula has found her rhythm in Paris after a rocky clay lead-up, securing straight-set wins over Anca Todoni and Ann Li.
Vondrousova, meanwhile, is coming back from shoulder surgery and is impressed with the victories in Paris.
Both are solid baseliners, but Pegula's sharper court sense and clean ball-striking could give her the edge in key moments. Vondrousova’s variety may trouble Pegula at times, but over three sets, the American's consistency should prevail.
Pick: Jessica Pegula in three sets.