French Open 2025: Joao Fonseca vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Roland Garros 

Match Details
Fixture: Joao Fonseca vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert
Date: May 29, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: Second round
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: €56,352,000
Live telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS
João Fonseca vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert preview
João Fonseca will take on Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the second round of the French Open.
Fonseca announced himself on tour with a sensational title triumph in Buenos Aires this year. He captured his maiden title at the Argentina Open by defeating Francisco Cerundolo in the final, 6-4, 7-6(1). He also reached the third round of the Miami Open, but lost to Alex De Minaur in three sets.
The Brazilian entered Paris after a first-round exit in Rome. He instantly made amends by eliminating Hubert Hurkacz in the first round, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2. Fonseca is making his debut at the French Open this year.
Meanwhile, Pierre-Hugues Herbert has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit. He reached the last 16 in Marrakech and Marseille, which were his best results on the main tour.
The Frenchman entered Paris after early exits in Rome and Geneva. He started his campaign with a hard-fought win over Benjamin Bonzi in the first round. Herbert defeated Bonzi in a thrilling five-set encounter, 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
João Fonseca vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert head-to-head
It will be the first meeting between the two players, and therefore their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.
João Fonseca vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert odds
João Fonseca vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert prediction
Fonseca once again made a statement by eliminating the 30th seed in the first round. He won 78% of his first serve points and fired nine aces against Hurkacz. The 18-year-old has shown incredible maturity on the main tour and is known for his offensive all-around game on court.
On the other hand, Herbert ground out a tough win against Bonzi. Despite committing 17 double faults, he won 76% of his first serve points and rocketed 11 aces in the first round. The Frenchman will need to fine-tune his approach against Fonseca and use his creativity to have a say in this bout.
Considering their record on clay and results at the highest level, Fonseca will be a slight favorite to come out on top. The Brazilian captured his first title on clay this year and will be hungry to add more to his locker. He should be able to solve this riddle and secure a third-round berth in Paris.
Pick: Fonseca to win in four sets.