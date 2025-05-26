French Open 2025: Karolina Muchova vs Alycia Parks preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: Karolina Muchova (14) vs Alycia Parks
Date: May 27, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN
Karolina Muchova vs Alycia Parks preview
Fourteenth-seed Karolina Muchova will face Alycia Parks in the first round of the 2025 French Open on Tuesday, May 27. The winner will take on Maria Sakkari or Elsa Jacquemot in the next round.
Muchova has yet to commence her campaign on clay this season. The Czech has been dealing with illness and wrist injury, forcing her to withdraw from the Madrid Open and the Italian Open. She has had limited game-time this year, taking part in just five tournaments so far.
Muchova's best performance came at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she secured four straight wins to reach the semifinals. The former French Open finalist missed out on the clay-court Grand Slam last year due to an injury to her right wrist.
Meanwhile, Parks' form on clay has been dismal this season, securing just one win in six matches. Her only win came in Madrid, where she defeated Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva in straight sets in the opener. In the second round, the American lost to 14th-seed Daria Kasatkina.
Parks suffered first-round exits in three WTA 250-level clay-court tournaments this year, where in she was seeded among the top-6. All her losses on clay have come in straight sets. The American failed to qualify for the French Open last year.
Karolina Muchova vs Alycia Parks head-to-head
This will be their first meeting on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Tuesday's fixture.
Karolina Muchova vs Alycia Parks odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
Karolina Muchova vs Alycia Parks prediction
Both players have their struggles coming into the tournament. Muchova has injury concerns, while Parks is troubled by her disappointing run on clay this season.
Muchova will make her first appearance at Roland Garros after her final round loss to Iga Swiatek in 2023. If she has recovered well from physical issues, Muchova should easily make it through to the next round.
Parks is known for her powerful serves. But it has barely been effective on clay. On the other hand, Muchova's aggressive game-play, involving powerful groundstrokes, will prove too difficult for the American to overcome.
Pick: Muchova to win in straight sets.