French Open 2025: Karolina Muchova vs Alycia Parks preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: Karolina Muchova (14) vs Alycia Parks

Date: May 27, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN

Karolina Muchova vs Alycia Parks preview

Muchova during a practice session at the 2025 Internazionali BNL D'Italia (Source: Getty)

Fourteenth-seed Karolina Muchova will face Alycia Parks in the first round of the 2025 French Open on Tuesday, May 27. The winner will take on Maria Sakkari or Elsa Jacquemot in the next round.

Trending

Muchova has yet to commence her campaign on clay this season. The Czech has been dealing with illness and wrist injury, forcing her to withdraw from the Madrid Open and the Italian Open. She has had limited game-time this year, taking part in just five tournaments so far.

Muchova's best performance came at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she secured four straight wins to reach the semifinals. The former French Open finalist missed out on the clay-court Grand Slam last year due to an injury to her right wrist.

Meanwhile, Parks' form on clay has been dismal this season, securing just one win in six matches. Her only win came in Madrid, where she defeated Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva in straight sets in the opener. In the second round, the American lost to 14th-seed Daria Kasatkina.

Parks suffered first-round exits in three WTA 250-level clay-court tournaments this year, where in she was seeded among the top-6. All her losses on clay have come in straight sets. The American failed to qualify for the French Open last year.

Karolina Muchova vs Alycia Parks head-to-head

This will be their first meeting on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Tuesday's fixture.

Karolina Muchova vs Alycia Parks odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Karolina Muchova -1100 +1.5 (-5000) Over 19.5 (+105) Alycia Parks +600 -1.5 (+850) Under 19.5 (-150)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)

Karolina Muchova vs Alycia Parks prediction

Parks in action at the 2025 Miami Open (Source: Getty)

Both players have their struggles coming into the tournament. Muchova has injury concerns, while Parks is troubled by her disappointing run on clay this season.

Muchova will make her first appearance at Roland Garros after her final round loss to Iga Swiatek in 2023. If she has recovered well from physical issues, Muchova should easily make it through to the next round.

Parks is known for her powerful serves. But it has barely been effective on clay. On the other hand, Muchova's aggressive game-play, involving powerful groundstrokes, will prove too difficult for the American to overcome.

Pick: Muchova to win in straight sets.

