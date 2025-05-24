French Open 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Olga Danilovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

  • home icon
By Rudra Biswas
Modified May 24, 2025 12:59 GMT
Leylah Fernandez to face Olga Danilovic for 2R spot at French Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty
Match Details

Fixture: (27) Leylah Fernandez vs Olga Danilovic

Date: May 25, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €56,352,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Sony TEN

Leylah Fernandez vs Olga Danilovic preview

Leylah Fernandez hits a forehand at Italian Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty
27th-seeded Leylah Fernandez will face Serbia's Olga Danilovic in the first round of the 2025 French Open on Sunday (May 25).

Fernandez has endured a tough season on the WTA Tour this year, losing 12 of her 24 matches thus far. Most recently, the Canadian exited this week's Internationaux de Strasbourg in the first round to local favorite Diane Party in straight sets.

A former quarterfinalist at Roland Garros (2022), the 22-year-old will be eager to match her career-best result at the claycourt Major during the next fortnight. Danilovic, meanwhile, has fared better than her higher-ranked first-round opponent in 2025.

Although the World No. 34 had a rough start to her year by dropping five of her first nine tour-level outings, she made plenty of amends during the European claycourt swing, winning the Antalya Challenger and finishing runner-up at the Open de Rouen. She made it to the second week in Paris last year against all odds as a qualifier, giving her considerable odds of going far at this year's women's singles event.

Leylah Fernandez vs Olga Danilovic head-to-head

Fernandez leads Danilovic 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Canadian defeated the Serb in three sets in their lone encounter at the 2021 BJK Cup round-robin stage.

Leylah Fernandez vs Olga Danilovic odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games (Over/Under)
Olga Danilovic-165-1.5 (+130)Over 21.5 (-118)
Leylah Fernandez+130+1.5 (-190)Under 21.5 (-120)
All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Leylah Fernandez vs Olga Danilovic prediction

Olga Danilovic retrieves a ball in Rome | Image Source: Getty
While Fernandez has struggled with her consistency this year, she still remains a formidable force from the baseline. The left-handed former World No. 13 is capable of hitting some sharp angles from either wing. Moreover, her endurance and shot selection allow her to stay in rallies even when she's being overpowered from the back of the court.

Danilovic, who is also a lefty is far more aggressive than the Canadian, with her double-handed backhand being the biggest weapon in her arsenal. That said, the 24-year-old has an underwhelming serve despite her height of 5'11. Fernandez, on the other hand, is capable of hitting some accurate serves, especially in clutch situations.

This blockbuster first-round match can go either way. The World No. 27's experience, however, is likely to come into play, making her a more reliable pick to reach the second round.

Pick: Fernandez to win in three sets.

