French Open 2025: Lorenzo Musetti vs Daniel Galan preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Lorenzo Musetti [8] vs Daniel Elahi Galan

Date: May 28, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Second Round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay (outdoor)

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA – TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK – Eurosport | Canada – TSN, RDS

Lorenzo Musetti vs Daniel Galan preview

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

The eighth seed, Lorenzo Musetti, meets Colombian Daniel Galan in the second round of the French Open 2025. The Italian had an impressive clay-court season leading up to the Roland Garros. He reached the finals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the semifinals of the Madrid and Rome Masters.

Ad

Trending

Musetti won his first-round match against Yannick Hanfmann in straight sets. He hit 38 winners and had a first-serve win percentage of 83 percent. It was a completely dominant performance from the World No. 7 to seal his spot in the Round of 64.

Daniel Galan reached the main draw of the French Open through the qualification round. He won three matches in the preliminary phase. He came through to the second round by defeating Valentin Royer in five sets. The match lasted for four hours and 27 minutes. It could have been anyone’s game as both players went toe-to-toe, but the Colombian held his nerves and bagged the win to reach the second round.

Ad

Lorenzo Musetti vs Daniel Galan head-to-head

Lorenzo Musetti and Daniel Galan have previously met twice in their career. The duo last met in the first round of the French Open in 2024, where Musetti emerged victorious in three sets, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5. The Italian leads the head-to-head record 2-0.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Daniel Galan odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Lorenzo Musetti TBD TBD TBD Daniel Galan TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds to be added when available)

Lorenzo Musetti vs Daniel Galan prediction

Daniel Galan at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2025 - Source: Getty

Musetti has a remarkable record on clay. He has a win percentage of 65 percent on red dirt, which is his highest among the three surfaces. His heavy-top-spin forehand, one-handed backhand, and exceptional clay-court movement make him almost a perfect match for the surface.

Ad

On the other hand, Galan is also very well-versed with the surface. He possesses a strong baseline play and can time his shots to perfection. The 28-year-old had reached the third round in Paris in 2020.

However, Musetti’s superior skill set, recent form, and head-to-head record favour him. It should most likely be a straightforward victory for him.

Pick: Lorenzo Musetti to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prem Mehta I am a passionate sports enthusiast with a deep love for discussing and writing about sports. With over six years of experience playing tennis at the national level and more than eight years representing my state in cricket, I bring firsthand insights into the world of competitive sports. My goal is to share my unique perspective while continually expanding my knowledge and understanding of the game. Being involved in sports has always been my dream, and writing about them allows me to stay connected to what I love most. Know More