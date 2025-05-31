French Open 2025: Lorenzo Musetti vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Lorenzo Musetti vs (10) Holger Rune

Date: June 1, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Lorenzo Musetti vs Holger Rune preview

Lorenzo Musetti at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Top 10 players Lorenzo Musetti and Holger Rune will clash in the fourth round of the French Open 2025.

Trending

Musetti defeated Yannick Hanfmann and Daniel Elahi Galan in straight sets to reach the third round, where he was up against Mariano Navone. The Italian initially overturned a break deficit in the first set but couldn't do so for the second time, thus conceding the set.

Musetti trailed by a break twice in the second set but he managed to turn the tables on his opponent this time to take the set. He rallied from a break down in the third set as well to claim it. After starting on the backfoot in the last three sets, the Italian was in control of the fourth set right from the start. He broke Navone's serve twice in it to win the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

Rune beat veteran Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets in his opener and followed it up with a straight sets win over Emilia Nava. He took on home favorite Quentin Halys in the third round. The Dane fought back to take the second set after losing the first, though he fell behind once again after conceding the third set.

Rune went up a break in the fourth set but couldn't hold on to his lead. He recovered with a three-game run towards the end to clinch the set. He took charge of the proceedings in the fifth set, breaking Halys' serve twice to wrap up a 4-6, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 comeback win.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Holger Rune head-to-head

Rune leads Musetti 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the BNP Paribas Open 2024 in straight sets.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Holger Rune odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Lorenzo Musetti -200 +1.5 (-400) Over 38.5 (-135) Holger Rune +155 -1.5 (+240) Under 38.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Lorenzo Musetti vs Holger Rune prediction

Holger Rune at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Rune had to dig deep to fight past an inspired Halys. He struck 66 winners and had half as many unforced errors. Musetti also overcame a tough challenge from Navone to reach the fourth round. He hit 43 winners against 51 unforced errors.

Rune has been quite consistent at the French Open, reaching at least the fourth round since his debut in 2022. He made consecutive quarterfinals in 2022 and 2023. He won the Barcelona Open this year but didn't win back-to-back matches on clay aside from that until now.

Musetti has made the fourth round here for the third time. He's bidding to reach the last eight for the first time. While he has lost both of his prior matches against Rune, his current form offers him the opportunity to score his first win. He was the runner-up in Monte-Carlo and made the semifinals in Madrid and Rome. His consistency in recent weeks makes him the favorite to win this contest.

Pick: Lorenzo Musetti to win in five sets.

