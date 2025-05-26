French Open 2025: Madison Keys vs Daria Saville preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (7) Madison Keys vs (Q) Daria Saville
Date: May 26, 2025
Tournament: French Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS
Madison Keys vs Daria Saville preview
Reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys will take on qualifier Daria Saville in the first round of the French Open 2025.
Keys kicked off her clay season at the Charleston Open, where she was sent packing by Anna Kalinskaya in the third round. She then advanced to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open and faced defending champion Iga Swiatek for a spot in the last four.
Keys nabbed the first set 6-0 but couldn't sustain the momentum and lost the match in three sets. Her time at the Italian Open came to an early end after that, going down to compatriot Peyton Stearns in three sets in the third round. She chose not to defend her title at last week's Internationaux de Strasbourg.
Saville's French Open campaign got underway in the qualifying rounds. She beat Heather Watson and Daphnee Mpetshi Perricard in straight sets to reach the final qualifying round. She was up against Taylor Townsend for a spot in the main draw.
Saville lost the first set but stormed back to take the next set to level the proceedings. She was on the cusp of victory after going 5-1 up in the third set. However, Townsend stopped her from serving out the match twice and even saved a match point to make it 5-4. The Aussie nipped her opponent's comeback in the bud with another break of serve to win the match 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Madison Keys vs Daria Saville head-to-head
Their rivalry is tied at 1-1. Saville won their previous encounter at the Italian Open 2017 in three sets.
Madison Keys vs Daria Saville odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Madison Keys vs Daria Saville prediction
Saville almost let Townsend off the hook in the final qualifying match but steadied herself to secure her place in the main draw. She has won only three main draw matches at the WTA level this year. While she has a 6-8 record at the French Open, she has won a total of five matches across all Majors this decade.
Keys captured her maiden Major title at the Australian Open at the start of the season. She's still looking to replicate that same form that helped her beat the likes of Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka back-to-back to win the Melbourne Major. She has a 24-12 record in Paris and has lost in the first round only twice.
While Saville won her previous match against Keys, that too on clay, that was eight years ago. She hasn't beaten a top 10 player on clay since 2018. Given their results this year, this should be a straightforward win for the American.
Pick: Madison Keys to win in straight sets.