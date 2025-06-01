French Open 2025: Madison Keys vs Hailey Baptiste preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (8) Madison Keys vs Hailey Baptiste
Date: June 2, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: Fourth round
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: €56,352,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Madison Keys vs Hailey Baptiste preview
The fourth round of the 2025 French Open will have Madison Keys take on Hailey Baptiste in an all-American clash on Monday.
Keys, the eighth seed at this year’s tournament, is playing in her first Grand Slam since winning her maiden Major title at the Australian Open in January. She had come into the tournament with a 24-6 win-loss for the season, which included a clay quarterfinal at Madrid.
At the French Open, the American made a strong start with straight-set wins over Katie Boulter and Daria Saville but was pushed to the limit by Sofia Kenin in her last match. She ended up saving three match points before coming through 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Baptiste, meanwhile, has managed to turn her season around with a career-best showing at a Grand Slam event. She had come into the tournament with a modest-at-best 18-12 win-loss and a couple of third-round showings at clay events.
In Paris, the American struck form immediately, taking out 27th seed and recent Strasbourg finalist Beatriz Haddad Maia 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in her opener. Wins over Nao Hibino and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro followed, ultimately reaching the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.
Madison Keys vs Hailey Baptiste head-to-head
Keys leads Baptiste in their head-to-head 2-1. She has won their two most recent meetings, including a hard-fought three-set win at last year's BNP Paribas Open.
Madison Keys vs Hailey Baptiste odds
Madison Keys vs Hailey Baptiste prediction
With her win over Sofia Kenin, Madison Keys has extended her Grand Slam winning streak to 11, while Hailey Baptiste has won only seven matches at this level in her career. There is a definite gulf in the level of experience between the two players, but both have plenty of similarities in their games.
Both Keys and Baptiste have a game built around their big serves. While the former has been around 80% of the points behind the first delivery, the latter stands not too far behind at around 77%.
A lot will depend on how well Baptise handles the occasion. Playing a top-10 opponent on a big court will be a different challenge, and Keys will not make things easy. While the eighth seed has been prone to going off-kilter in the past, she has learnt to be more restrained. Her match against Kenin was a good case in point, given how she was able to cut down on errors in the crucial moments to battle through.
Fans can expect some big hitting in this contest. Baptise has very little to lose and could make things difficult for Keys, but the latter’s experience and newfound mental toughness should help her come through.
Prediction: Keys to win in two tight sets.