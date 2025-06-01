French Open 2025: Madison Keys vs Hailey Baptiste preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Madison Keys vs Hailey Baptiste

Date: June 2, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Fourth round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €56,352,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Madison Keys vs Hailey Baptiste preview

The fourth round of the 2025 French Open will have Madison Keys take on Hailey Baptiste in an all-American clash on Monday.

Keys, the eighth seed at this year’s tournament, is playing in her first Grand Slam since winning her maiden Major title at the Australian Open in January. She had come into the tournament with a 24-6 win-loss for the season, which included a clay quarterfinal at Madrid.

At the French Open, the American made a strong start with straight-set wins over Katie Boulter and Daria Saville but was pushed to the limit by Sofia Kenin in her last match. She ended up saving three match points before coming through 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Baptiste is playing in the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time. (Source: Getty)

Baptiste, meanwhile, has managed to turn her season around with a career-best showing at a Grand Slam event. She had come into the tournament with a modest-at-best 18-12 win-loss and a couple of third-round showings at clay events.

In Paris, the American struck form immediately, taking out 27th seed and recent Strasbourg finalist Beatriz Haddad Maia 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in her opener. Wins over Nao Hibino and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro followed, ultimately reaching the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Madison Keys vs Hailey Baptiste head-to-head

Keys leads Baptiste in their head-to-head 2-1. She has won their two most recent meetings, including a hard-fought three-set win at last year's BNP Paribas Open.

Madison Keys vs Hailey Baptiste odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Madison Keys Hailey Baptiste

(Odds to be updated soon)

Madison Keys vs Hailey Baptiste prediction

Keys is on an 11-match winning streak at Grand Slams (Source: Getty)

With her win over Sofia Kenin, Madison Keys has extended her Grand Slam winning streak to 11, while Hailey Baptiste has won only seven matches at this level in her career. There is a definite gulf in the level of experience between the two players, but both have plenty of similarities in their games.

Both Keys and Baptiste have a game built around their big serves. While the former has been around 80% of the points behind the first delivery, the latter stands not too far behind at around 77%.

A lot will depend on how well Baptise handles the occasion. Playing a top-10 opponent on a big court will be a different challenge, and Keys will not make things easy. While the eighth seed has been prone to going off-kilter in the past, she has learnt to be more restrained. Her match against Kenin was a good case in point, given how she was able to cut down on errors in the crucial moments to battle through.

Fans can expect some big hitting in this contest. Baptise has very little to lose and could make things difficult for Keys, but the latter’s experience and newfound mental toughness should help her come through.

Prediction: Keys to win in two tight sets.

