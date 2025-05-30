French Open 2025: Madison Keys vs Sofia Kenin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Madison Keys vs (31) Sofia Kenin

Date: May 31, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Madison Keys vs Sofia Kenin preview

Madison Keys at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Compatriots Madison Keys and Sofia Kenin will clash in the third round of the French Open 2025.

Keys scored an easy 6-2, 6-1 win over Daria Saville to reach the second round, where Katie Boulter awaited her. The first set proved to be a walk in the park for the reigning Australian Open champion, claiming it for the loss of only one game.

Keys continued to pummel her opponent in the second set as well, racing to a quick 5-1 lead. She held a match point on Boulter's serve when she served to stay in the match but couldn't close it out. The American then dropped her serve while attempting to wrap up the proceedings but broke back immediately to register a 6-1, 6-3 victory.

Kenin, meanwhile, kicked off her campaign in Paris with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Varvara Gracheva. She took on former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka in the second round. The American overcame a 3-0 deficit in the first set and even stopped her opponent from serving out the set at 5-3.

Kenin wasn't out of the woods just yet and saved a set point on her own serve in the 10th game to make it 5-5. She broke Azarenka's serve in the next game to go 6-5 up but suffered the same fate as her rival, failing to close out the set in the next game.

The American still had the last laugh in the end by coming out on top in the tie-break. The second set was free from the theatrics of the first. The two were on even terms for most of the set, until Kenin broke the impasse by claiming the last couple of games to score a 7-6 (5), 6-4 win.

Madison Keys vs Sofia Kenin head-to-head

Keys leads their rivalry 3-1. She won their most recent encounter at this year's Charleston Open in straight sets.

Madison Keys vs Sofia Kenin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Madison Keys -250 +1.5 (-650) Over 21.5 (-110) Sofia Kenin +190 -1.5 (+360) Under 21.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Madison Keys vs Sofia Kenin prediction

Sofia Kenin at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Aside from a slight hiccup towards the end, it was smooth sailing for Keys in the previous round against Boulter. She extended her winning streak at the Majors to nine matches, starting with her Australian Open triumph from earlier this year.

Kenin won the Australian Open in 2020 and then finished as the runner-up at the French Open later that year. However, since her breakout run half a decade ago, she has been relegated to a supporting role of an upset artist rather than being a part of the main cast of top players.

While Keys has an overall winning record against Kenin, they're tied 1-1 on clay. The former triumphed in the Charleston final a couple of months ago, while the latter emerged victorious at the Italian Open 2019. This battle between Australian Open champions could go down to the wire, though the current queen of Melbourne will be favored to assert her dominance yet again based on her form.

Pick: Madison Keys to win in three sets.

