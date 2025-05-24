French Open 2025 new rules and regulations for this year: All you need to know

The French Open gets underway at Roland Garros in Paris next Sunday, May 25. The top stars will be featuring at the only Grand Slam played on clay. Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek will be hoping to repeat the heroics of last year.

Ad

However, there will be some changes in the rules and regulations in the tournament. These have been enforced with the goal of improving the experience for both players and fans.

Alcohol has been banned in the stands at the French Open

A number of players, including three-time champion Novak Djokovic, have complained of vocal and unruly spectators at the French Open. In the recently concluded Italian Open in Rome, Aryna Sabalenka, the WTA World No. 1, asked a spectator to shut up. Clara Tauson, another female player, was seen to request the Chair Umpire to intervene after a member of the crowd displayed unruly behavior. Similar issues were seen in the match between Jakub Mensik and Fabian Marozsan as well.

Ad

Trending

All of the above have made the French Open organizers take notice and act accordingly. Amelie Mauresmo, the tournament director, has said that the alcohol ban, which was implemented last year, is set to continue this year.

It will be fully renewed this year. You can obviously consume in the aisles. But once you’re on a court, that’s it. And if we notice any incidents, we don’t hesitate to evacuate spectators.”

Ad

The tournament organizers have decided to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards unruly crowd behavior. The ban on the consumption of alcohol came into effect mid-tournament last year, when a spectator spat a chewing gum at Belgium's David Goffin during his match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. The fact that the ban stays in effect underlines the authority's strict approach towards unruly spectators.

Changes in semifinal schedule for men:

The men's semifinals will start at 6 pm UK time on Friday, June 6, instead of the usual 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm starts. This means that both the semifinals will be played under lights. The second semifinal will start 90 minutes after the first one ends and will run late into the evening.

Ad

In addition to that, the women's doubles final has been brought forward by half an hour on Sunday, June 8.

The concept of Tribute Concorde "fan zone" will be there

A special "fan zone" will be opened at Place de la Concorde from the quarterfinals onwards at this year's French Open. It will be established on Wednesday, June 4, and will remain there until Monday, June 9.

It will have a seating capacity of 5,000 spectators and will also offer food and drinks to them. There will be arrangements for music by a DJ and a Roland Garros boutique as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadeep Roy Subhadeep, an adept tennis journalist at Sportskeeda, has been writing about the sport for seven years. He is known for his exclusive match reviews and opinion pieces, utilizing his MBA degree to tackle them effectively with his problem-solving abilities.



Subhadeep lives and breathes tennis. He watches matches regularly and engages in social media platforms to stay on top of the latest happenings. As a writer, he brings the fan's perspective to his pieces, ensuring his readers enjoy an exceptional experience every time.



Growing up, he idolized Boris Becker, but he now firmly believes Novak Djokovic stands alone as the 'Greatest of all Time', especially considering the 24-time Grand Slam champion's incredible stats. One thing that still puzzles Subhadeep, however, is how Becker's Wimbledon tally might have reached five if not for Pete Sampras.



Speaking of the All England Club, the British Major holds a special place in his heart as he admires its blend of tradition and grass-court excellence. When not working for Sportskeeda, Subhadeep delves into the other "love of his life": football, and enjoys contributing his insights to different websites dedicated to the sport. Know More