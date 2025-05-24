French Open 2025: Peyton Stearns vs Eva Lys preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (28) Peyton Stearns vs Eva Lys
Date: May 25, 2025
Tournament: French Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS
Peyton Stearns vs Eva Lys preview
28th seed Peyton Stearns will face Eva Lys in the first round of the French Open 2025.
Stearns' time on clay got underway with a first-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at the Charleston Open. However, she reached the semifinals in doubles. She upset Qatar Open champion Amanda Anisimova en route to the fourth round of the Madrid Open, eventually going down to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.
Stearns beat Nuria Brancaccio and Anna Kalinskaya in straight sets to kick off her Italian Open campaign. She needed three sets to beat Madison Keys, Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina to reach her maiden WTA 1000 semifinal. She was shown the door by eventual champion Jasmine Paolini.
The American rose to a new career high ranking of No. 28 due to her run at the Italian Open. She's seeded at a Major for the first time. She opted not to defend her title in Rabat following her run in Rome.
Lys went down quite tamely to Paolini in the opening round at Stuttgart, her first tournament on clay this year. She then scored a win at the Madrid Open but Jessica Pegula knocked her out in the second round. She was eliminated in the second round of the Italian Open by Elena Rybakina.
Lys came through the qualifying rounds of the Internationaux de Strasbourg with wins over Aleksandra Krunic and Bernarda Pera. She took on Wang Xinyu in the first round and went down to her 6-4, 7-5.
Peyton Stearns vs Eva Lys head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Peyton Stearns vs Eva Lys odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Peyton Stearns vs Eva Lys prediction
Lys has a 2-4 record on clay at the main draw level this year. This will be her second main draw appearance at the French Open. She lost in the first round on her debut last year. She previously registered her career-best result at a Major with a fourth-round appearance at the Australian Open earlier this year.
Stearns tallied the best result of her career at the Italian Open with a semifinal finish. She beat some high-profile names such as Osaka, Keys and Svitolina during her run. She also soared into the top 30 of the rankings as a result. She has an 8-3 record on clay this year.
Stearns has also reached the third round of the French Open since her debut in 2023. Lys, meanwhile, is yet to win a match in Paris and is arriving at the season's second Major in poor form. The American will be favored to make a winning start to her campaign here based on their respective results so far.
Pick: Peyton Stearns to win in straight sets.