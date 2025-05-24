French Open 2025: Peyton Stearns vs Eva Lys preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (28) Peyton Stearns vs Eva Lys

Date: May 25, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Peyton Stearns vs Eva Lys preview

Peyton Stearns at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

28th seed Peyton Stearns will face Eva Lys in the first round of the French Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Stearns' time on clay got underway with a first-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at the Charleston Open. However, she reached the semifinals in doubles. She upset Qatar Open champion Amanda Anisimova en route to the fourth round of the Madrid Open, eventually going down to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Stearns beat Nuria Brancaccio and Anna Kalinskaya in straight sets to kick off her Italian Open campaign. She needed three sets to beat Madison Keys, Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina to reach her maiden WTA 1000 semifinal. She was shown the door by eventual champion Jasmine Paolini.

Ad

The American rose to a new career high ranking of No. 28 due to her run at the Italian Open. She's seeded at a Major for the first time. She opted not to defend her title in Rabat following her run in Rome.

Lys went down quite tamely to Paolini in the opening round at Stuttgart, her first tournament on clay this year. She then scored a win at the Madrid Open but Jessica Pegula knocked her out in the second round. She was eliminated in the second round of the Italian Open by Elena Rybakina.

Ad

Lys came through the qualifying rounds of the Internationaux de Strasbourg with wins over Aleksandra Krunic and Bernarda Pera. She took on Wang Xinyu in the first round and went down to her 6-4, 7-5.

Peyton Stearns vs Eva Lys head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Peyton Stearns vs Eva Lys odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Peyton Stearns -190 +1.5 (-475) Over 21.5 (-110) Eva Lys -145 -1.5 (+280) Under 21.5 (-130)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Peyton Stearns vs Eva Lys prediction

Eva Lys at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Lys has a 2-4 record on clay at the main draw level this year. This will be her second main draw appearance at the French Open. She lost in the first round on her debut last year. She previously registered her career-best result at a Major with a fourth-round appearance at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Ad

Stearns tallied the best result of her career at the Italian Open with a semifinal finish. She beat some high-profile names such as Osaka, Keys and Svitolina during her run. She also soared into the top 30 of the rankings as a result. She has an 8-3 record on clay this year.

Stearns has also reached the third round of the French Open since her debut in 2023. Lys, meanwhile, is yet to win a match in Paris and is arriving at the season's second Major in poor form. The American will be favored to make a winning start to her campaign here based on their respective results so far.

Pick: Peyton Stearns to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More