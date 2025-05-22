French Open 2025 qualifying: Alexander Shevchenko vs Filip Misolic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (2) Alexander Shevchenko vs Filip Misolic
Date: May 23, 2025
Tournament: French Open
Round: Final Qualifying Round
Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS
Alexander Shevchenko vs Filip Misolic preview
Second seed Alexander Shevchenko will face Filip Misolic in the final round of the French Open 2025 qualifiers.
Shevchenko rallied from a set down to beat Shintaro Mochizuki 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of qualifying. He was up against home hope Mathys Erhard in the second round. The first set slipped out of the Kazakh's grasp just like it did in the previous round.
Shevchenko stormed back to take the second set and force a decider. He trailed by a break thrice in the third set but found a way to get back on serve each time. The set ultimately went to a tie-break, in which he came out on top to wrap up a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) comeback win.
Misolic beat 31st seed Liam Draxl 6-2, 6-2 to set up a second-round showdown against his younger compatriot Lukas Neumayer. The older Austrian edged out his younger counterpart in the first set tie-break to take the lead in the match.
Misolic raced to a 4-0 lead in the second set, though his opponent went on a three-game run to narrow the deficit. He still led by a break and stepped up to serve for the match at 5-4, but failed to serve it out. However, he nipped Neumayer's comeback in the bud by nabbing the next two games for a 7-6 (5), 7-5 win.
Alexander Shevchenko vs Filip Misolic head-to-head
Misolic leads Shevchenko 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter a few weeks ago at the Tiriac Open in Bucharest in straight sets.
Alexander Shevchenko vs Filip Misolic odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Alexander Shevchenko vs Filip Misolic prediction
Shevchenko's results have been rather poor this year. He has a 4-11 record at the ATP level and a 3-4 record on the Challenger circuit. Misolic reached the quarterfinals of his only tournament on the ATP Tour this year, the Tiriac Open, and even beat the Kazakh en route to the last eight.
Misolic has an 18-9 record on the Challenger Tour, with an 11-6 record on clay, including a title at the Prague Challenger at the start of the month. He hasn't dropped a set all week during the French Open qualifiers. He successfully qualified for the French Open last year and bowed out in the second round.
Shevchenko made the French Open draw directly last year and lost in the second round. However, he has been forced to contest the qualifiers this year due to his slide down the rankings. He staged a comeback to win both of his matches in Paris so far. However, he seems to be running on borrowed time. Misolic beat him quite easily last month, and based on their results this year, a repeat of that is the most likely outcome this time as well.
Pick: Filip Misolic to win in straight sets.