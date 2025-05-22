French Open 2025 qualifying: Alexander Shevchenko vs Filip Misolic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (2) Alexander Shevchenko vs Filip Misolic

Date: May 23, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: Final Qualifying Round

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Alexander Shevchenko vs Filip Misolic preview

Alexander Shevchenko at the Rio Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Second seed Alexander Shevchenko will face Filip Misolic in the final round of the French Open 2025 qualifiers.

Ad

Trending

Shevchenko rallied from a set down to beat Shintaro Mochizuki 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of qualifying. He was up against home hope Mathys Erhard in the second round. The first set slipped out of the Kazakh's grasp just like it did in the previous round.

Shevchenko stormed back to take the second set and force a decider. He trailed by a break thrice in the third set but found a way to get back on serve each time. The set ultimately went to a tie-break, in which he came out on top to wrap up a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) comeback win.

Ad

Misolic beat 31st seed Liam Draxl 6-2, 6-2 to set up a second-round showdown against his younger compatriot Lukas Neumayer. The older Austrian edged out his younger counterpart in the first set tie-break to take the lead in the match.

Misolic raced to a 4-0 lead in the second set, though his opponent went on a three-game run to narrow the deficit. He still led by a break and stepped up to serve for the match at 5-4, but failed to serve it out. However, he nipped Neumayer's comeback in the bud by nabbing the next two games for a 7-6 (5), 7-5 win.

Ad

Alexander Shevchenko vs Filip Misolic head-to-head

Misolic leads Shevchenko 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter a few weeks ago at the Tiriac Open in Bucharest in straight sets.

Alexander Shevchenko vs Filip Misolic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Shevchenko +155 -1.5 (+310) Over 21.5 (-140) Filip Misolic -210 +1.5 (-550) Under 21.5 (-105)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Shevchenko vs Filip Misolic prediction

Filip Misolic at the Tiriac Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Shevchenko's results have been rather poor this year. He has a 4-11 record at the ATP level and a 3-4 record on the Challenger circuit. Misolic reached the quarterfinals of his only tournament on the ATP Tour this year, the Tiriac Open, and even beat the Kazakh en route to the last eight.

Ad

Misolic has an 18-9 record on the Challenger Tour, with an 11-6 record on clay, including a title at the Prague Challenger at the start of the month. He hasn't dropped a set all week during the French Open qualifiers. He successfully qualified for the French Open last year and bowed out in the second round.

Shevchenko made the French Open draw directly last year and lost in the second round. However, he has been forced to contest the qualifiers this year due to his slide down the rankings. He staged a comeback to win both of his matches in Paris so far. However, he seems to be running on borrowed time. Misolic beat him quite easily last month, and based on their results this year, a repeat of that is the most likely outcome this time as well.

Pick: Filip Misolic to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More