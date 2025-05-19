French Open 2025 Qualifying: Bianca Andreescu vs Yao Xinxin preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (17) Bianca Andreescu vs Yao Xinxin

Date: May 19, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Qualifying (First round)

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €56,352,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Bianca Andreescu vs Yao Xinxin preview

Andreescu in action at the Italian Open 2025 - Day Three - Source: Getty

Former World No. 4 Bianca Andreeacu will take on Yao Xinxin in the first qualification round of the French Open. Andreescu returned to the main tour after six months in Rouen. She was forced to hit the sidelines due to a back injury, but looks fit to compete again on tour.

Ad

Trending

The Canadian will enter Paris after a second-round exit in Madrid and a fourth-round finish in Rome. She started her campaign in Rome by cruising past Donna Vekic and Elena Rybakina in the initial few rounds, but couldn't fend off Zheng Qinwen in the fourth round.

Qiwnwen outfoxed Andreescu in straight sets, 7-5, 6-1.

Xinxin celebrates a point in the 2024 China Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Yao Xinxin has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit this year. She secured a title in the ITF W75 in Nonthaburi, which was her best result so far.

Ad

The Chinese enters Paris after a second-round exit in the ITF W100 Tokyo. She started her campaign with a hard-fought win over Destanee Aiava, but couldn't make her mark against Heather Watson. The experienced Brit defeated Xinxin in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4.

Bianca Andreescu vs Yao Xinxin head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Bianca Andreescu vs Yao Xinxin odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Bianca Andreescu Yao Xinxin

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Bianca Andreescu vs Yao Xinxin prediction

Bianca Andreescu looked sharp at the Italian Open last fortnight. Despite minimal match fitness under her best, she defeated top-quality players such as Donna Vekic and Elena Rybakina on tour. The Canadian will have her mind set on entering the main draw in Paris.

Yao Xinxin, on the contrary, reached the second round of the Jiujiang Open last year, which was her best result on the main tour. The youngster has a lot to learn for the highest level and will be eager to perform well against Andreescu. She hasn't played any match on clay this year.

Ad

Bianca Andreescu will be a clear favorite to win. The Canadian has been forced to play the qualifiers due to a lengthy absence from the main tour. She should be able to stamp her authority against Xinxin and advance to the next round.

Pick: Andreescu to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More