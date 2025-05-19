French Open 2025 Qualifying: Christopher Eubanks vs Jurij Rodionov preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Christopher Eubanks vs Jurij Rodionov

Date: May 19, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Qualifying (First round)

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €56,352,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Christopher Eubanks vs Jurij Rodionov preview

Eubanks in action at the US Clay Court Championships - Source: Getty

Ninth seed Christopher Eubanks will take on Jurij Rodionov in the first qualification round of the French Open.

Eubanks has hardly made a significant impact this year. After early exits in Melbourne, Dallas, Delray Beach, and Miami, he reached the quarterfinals of the U.S. Clay Court Championships in Houston. Despite a resilient effort against Brandon Nakashima, the fourth seed defeated him in Houston, 6-4, 6-4.

The American will enter Paris after a second-round exit in the Oeiras 5 Challenger. He started his campaign with a hard-fought win over Pedro Araujo, but couldn't fend off Giulio Zeppieri. The Italian outfoxed Eubanks 7-6(4), 6-3.

Rodionov in action at the Germany v Austria - Davis Cup Finals 2021 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Jurij Rodionov has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit. He reached the semifinals in Noumea, Cherbourg, and Thionville, which were his best results so far.

The Austrian will enter Paris after first-round exits in the Prague and Zagreb Challengers. He lost to Martin Landaluce and Harold Mayot in Prague and Zagreb, respectively. Rodionov will be eager to make amends in Paris.

Christopher Eubanks vs Jurij Rodionov head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Christopher Eubanks vs Jurij Rodionov odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Christopher Eubanks Jurij Rodionov

Odds will be updated when available.

Christopher Eubanks vs Jurij Rodionov prediction

Eubanks reacts at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship - Source: Getty

Christopher Eubanks is one of the most inconsistent players on tour. Apart from a quarterfinal run in Houston, he hasn't impressed at any other events this year. The American relies heavily on his serve and lacks the tactical awareness against good-quality opponents.

Jurij Rodionov, meanwhile, is yet to find his bearings on the main tour this year. Clay is not the Austrian's cup of tea, but he reached the second round of the Munich Open last year. If he does his homework and comes up with the right strategy, Rodionov could have a say in the first qualifier.

Considering their record on tour and experience at the highest level, Eubanks will be a favorite to win this bout. The American will be eager to build momentum and enter the main draw in Paris. He should be able to overpower his opposite number and begin with a win.

Pick: Eubanks to win in straight sets.

