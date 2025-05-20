French Open 2025 qualifying Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Marin Cilic vs Wu Yibing, Christopher Eubanks vs Jurij Rodionov

The first round of the French Open 2025 qualifiers will conclude on Tuesday, May 20. Former top 10 player Fabio Fognini was bundled out in the opening round on Monday by Nicolas Moreno de Alboran. Third seed Nishesh Basavareddy was another big name sent packing on the first day of the tournament.

Americans Ethan Quinn, Zachary Svajda and Tristan Boyer commenced their campaigns with a win, as did former top 50 player Alexander Shevchenko. Albert Ramos Vinolas, Federico Coria and Jason Kubler were among the other winners of the day.

More players will begin their quest to secure a spot in the main draw on Tuesday. On that note, here are the predictions for some of the men's singles first-round qualifying matches set for Day 2 of the French Open 2025:

#1. Marin Cilic vs Wu Yibing

Cilic has a 2-3 record at the ATP level this year, with his best result being a quarterfinal showing in Dubai. He has registered better results on the Challenger circuit, winning the title in Girona and reaching the final in Madrid, both clay court events.

Since his breakout season in 2023, Wu's career has been derailed by injuries. He contested only a handful of matches last year and has played a total of four matches across the ATP and Challenger Tours this year. He lost in the first round of the Miami Open and reached the quarterfinals of the Oeiras Challenger.

This will be the first career meeting between them. Cilic won a title last year upon his own comeback following an injury. While he hasn't had a lot of success at the ATP level this year, his results at the Challenger level indicate that he's still competitive. Against a player who hasn't played too many matches this season, the former US Open champion will be favored to win.

Predicted winner: Marin Cilic

#2. Borna Coric vs Titouan Droguet

Borna Coric at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Coric has a 1-4 record at the ATP level this year. His poor run of form prompted him to turn his attention towards the Challenger circuit, where he has thrived. He has compiled a 22-3 record and won four titles at the Challenger level, with two of them coming on clay.

Droguet has exclusively competed on the Challenger Tour this year. He has put together at 8-5 record, with his run to the final in Tunis a week ago being his best result.

Droguet has a 1-3 record against top 100 players, with his only win coming back in October 2023. Coric dropped out of the top 100 earlier this year but has since returned to the region thanks to his impressive results on the Challenger circuit. The Croat's recent results point towards a successful start to his qualifying campaign at the French Open.

Predicted winner: Borna Coric

#3. Christopher Eubanks vs Jurij Rodionov

Eubanks reached the quarterfinals of his only tournament on clay at the ATP level this season. He scored wins over Rinky Hijikata and Kei Nishikori before losing to Brandon Nakashima in Houston. He recently reached the second round of the Oeiras Challenger, another clay court tournament.

Rodionov has stuck to the Challenger Tour this year, posting a 13-11 record so far. However, he hasn't won a match on clay, going 0-3 on the surface and has arrived at the French Open on a four-match losing streak.

Eubanks and Rodionov crossed paths once at a Challenger tournament in 2016. The American lost the match in straight sets. However, the match was played on grass and almost a decade ago.

Eubanks competed in the French Open qualifiers from 2018 to 2022 and went 1-5 during this period. He made the main draw directly in 2023 and 2024 and bowed out in the first round, bringing his overall record in Paris to 1-7. Rodionov has fared better in this regard, going 7-7 across qualifying and main draw matches. The American's poor record at the French Open makes him the underdog in this match despite his opponent's recent slump.

Predicted winner: Jurij Rodionov

#4. Mitchell Krueger vs Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Krueger's best results this year have come at the Challenger level. He recently finished as the runner-up at the Oeiras Challenger, a solid build-up to his French Open campaign. He has an overall record of 8-5 on the Challenger circuit and a 7-3 record on clay.

Nagal hasn't been at his best this season, with a combined 2-10 record across the ATP and Challenger Tours. He has also crashed out in the first round of his last four tournaments.

Neither has made the main draw of the French Open before and both have a dismal record in qualifiers as well. Krueger has lost in the first round of qualifying in his previous six appearances. Nagal, on the other hand, has a 1-5 record. The American has a decent shot at scoring his first-ever win at the French Open considering his opponent's poor string of results this season.

Predicted winner: Mitchell Krueger

