French Open 2025 qualifying Day 4: Women's singles predictions ft. Zhang Shuai vs Simona Waltert, Sara Errani vs Anna-Lena Friedsam | Roland Garros

The qualifying rounds will continue on Day 4 of the French Open 2025 (May 22, Thursday). Heavy downpour on Wednesday messed up the schedule for the third day of the tournament. Taylor Townsend led Hanna Chang 4-6, 6-3, 5-4 when the match was suspended.

However, a few matches were completed before it started to pour. Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, who kicked off her qualifying campaign with a 6-0, 6-0 win, blew a match point during her loss to Nao Hibino. The latter beat her 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the second round to score a massive upset just days into the tournament.

Players will be keen to take another step closer to the main draw on Thursday. With that in mind, here are the predictions for some of the second-round women's singles qualifying matches set for Day 4 of the French Open:

#1. Zhang Shuai vs Simona Waltert

Zhang kicked off her qualifying run at the French Open 2025 with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Storm Hunter. Waltert did the same by beating Raluca Georgiana Serban 6-3, 7-5. The Swiss made her Grand Slam debut in Paris two years ago and lost to Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the second round.

Zhang hasn't been a part of the French Open main draw only twice since the start of 2010. However, her record at the venue is rather disappointing, going 8-13 over the years. Since a career-best fourth-round appearance in 2020, she hasn't won a main draw match.

However, Zhang still needs to clear the second round of qualifying for now. She has years of experience over Waltert and has beaten more top-ranked players than her. Even though the Chinese hasn't been at her best this year, her accomplishments make her the slight favorite to win this contest.

Predicted winner: Zhang Shuai

#2. Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs Lucrezia Stefanini

Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the Linz Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sasnovich kicked off her quest to secure a main draw spot at the French Open with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Tatiana Prozorova. Stefanini beat home favorite Manon Leonard 7-6 (7), 6-4 to reach the second round of qualifying. This marked her very first win at the venue, having lost in the first qualifying round for the past three years.

Sasnovich was ranked outside the top 140 at the start of the year but has slowly clawed her way back into the top 100. She reached the semifinals of the Linz Open in February, and more recently made the last four at the Paris Challenger. She won her only prior match against Stefanini at the Libema Open 2023 in straight sets.

Sasnovich reached the fourth round of the French Open 2022 and has a 7-8 record at the venue. Stefanini, as mentioned earlier, just tallied her first win in Paris. The Belarusian's slow improvement over the course of the season and her prior record in Paris as well as against her opponent could help advance to the next round.

Predicted winner: Aliaksandra Sasnovich

#3. Sara Errani vs Anna-Lena Friedsam

Errani recently announced that this year's French Open would be the final tournament of her singles career. She arrived at the tournament on the heels of a successful title defense in doubles at the Italian Open. She staged an impressive comeback to beat Jule Niemeier 0-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the first round of qualifying.

Friedsam kicked off her qualifying campaign with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Ksenia Efremova. She has previously reached the second round of the French Open twice. Errani, meanwhile, was the runner-up in Paris in 2012 in singles and captured the doubles title.

Errani's singles career is winding down but she's still got the same tenacity from her heyday. She has a good shot against Friedsam, who's ranked outside the top 250 at the moment. While the German won their only prior encounter at the Linz Open 2023, the Italian veteran will be motivated to make the most of her farewell run in Paris.

Predicted winner: Sara Errani

#4. Maja Chwalinska vs Kaja Juvan

Maja Chwalinska at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Chwalinska defeated Cindy Langlais 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 to book her place in the second round of the French Open qualifiers. Juvan did the same with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Lanlana Tararudee.

Chwalinska will aim to reach the final round of qualifying in Paris for the first time. Juvan, meanwhile, already has a few main draw appearances under her belt and has previously reached the second round twice.

Juvan reached the final of the Challenger in Saint-Malo during the clay swing, going down to four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka in the summit clash. Chwalinska reached the semifinals of another Challenger in Antalya.

Juvan has outperformed Chwalinska at the French Open and during this year's clay swing. Her prior experience should come in handy to one-up the Pole in their very first career meeting.

Predicted winner: Kaja Juvan

