French Open 2025 qualifying Day 5: Men's & Women's singles predictions ft. Victoria Mboko vs Kaja Juvan, Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Daniel Elahi Galan

The French Open 2025 qualifying rounds will conclude on Day 5 (Friday, May 24) of the tournament. The men's and women's singles draws were unveiled yesterday, though a few spots remain vacant, which will be filled by the qualifiers by the end of the day.

Players are now one win away from clinching a spot in the main draw. Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu also contested the qualifiers this year but was sent packing in the second round. However, her compatriot Victoria Mboko has made the final round.

Players will be aiming to give it their all to secure a berth for themselves in the main draw. On that note, here are the predictions for some of the men's and women's singles qualifying matches set for Day 5 of the French Open:

#1. Victoria Mboko vs Kaja Juvan

Rising Canadian teen Mboko has cruised through both of qualifying matches at the French Open so far. She beat Sinja Kraus 6-4, 6-2 and followed it up with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Kathinka von Deichmann. Juvan defeated Lanlana Tararudee 7-5, 6-3 in the first qualifier and survived a tough fight from Maja Chwalinska to beat her 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Juvan recently finished as the runner-up to Naomi Osaka in Saint-Malo, a Challenger tournament, her only prior tournament on clay this year. She has a 15-16 record across all levels this season.

Mboko also lost in the final of the Challenger tournament in Parma last week, and made the second round of the Italian Open prior to that. She has been crushing it on the ITF circuit, winning five titles this year. She has a 37-5 record across all tours this season.

Mboko started the year ranked outside the top 300 and has ensured herself a spot in the top 130 after winning two qualifying matches. Juvan has more experience, having four main draw appearances at the French Open. However, the teenager has improved rapidly this season and has a great shot at securing her maiden spot in the main draw of a Major.

Predicted winner: Victoria Mboko

#2. Nikoloz Basilashvili vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux

Nikoloz Basilashvili at the Qatar Open 2023. (Photo: Getty)

Basilashvili secured straight-set wins over Gijs Brouwer and Valentin Vacherot to advance to the final round of the French Open qualifiers. Blancaneaux beat Mikhail Kukushkin 6-1, 6-1 in the first round and then defeated 14th seed Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-3, 6-3 in the next round.

Basilashvili was a regular fixture on the ATP Tour until the end of 2022. Since the start of 2023, he has won just three main draw matches on the ATP Tour. He did win a couple of titles on the Challenger circuit last year, and was the runner-up at the Bordeaux Challenger a week ago, his best result this year. He posted a 4-8 record at the French Open from 2015-2022. He lost in the qualifying rounds in 2023.

Blancaneaux has been competing in the qualifying rounds here since 2016. He qualified for the main draw in 2022 and faltered in the final qualifier in 2023 and 2024. He finds himself on the verge of making the main draw once again. While Basilashvili's experience gives him a huge edge, the partisan French crowd's support could motivate the home favorite to come through this clash.

Predicted winner: Geoffrey Blancaneaux

#3. Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Daniel Elahi Galan

Cerundolo beat Gauthier Onclin 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the first qualifier and earned a hard-fought 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3 win over Hady Habib in the next round. Galan needed three sets to get past Omar Jasika in his opener and then comfortably beat Dmitry Popko 6-1, 6-2.

Elahi is a veteran of the tour now and has a few main draw appearances at the French Open under his belt. He made the third round in 2020. While he hasn't won a main draw match on the ATP Tour this year, he did bag a couple of titles on the Challenger circuit, both on clay, earlier this season and has a 19-8 record.

Cerundolo has a 3-5 record at the ATP level and a 7-7 record on the Challenger circuit. He hasn't won a title or reached a final this year. He's trying to secure a main draw spot at the French Open for the first time. He previously lost in the final qualifying round in 2021 and in the second qualifying round since then. While the Argentine is a talented player, Galan's prior record in Paris and his results this year make him the favorite to win this match.

Predicted winner: Daniel Elahi Galan

#4. Yuliia Starodubtseva vs Sara Bejlek

Yuliia Starodubtseva at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After an easy 6-3, 6-1 win over Hanne Vandewinkel, Starodubtseva rallied from a set down to beat former French Open semifinalist Tamara Zidansek 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to reach the final round of qualifying. Bejlek hammered Mona Barthel 6-0, 6-4 in the first qualifier. She then saved a match point to beat Ena Shibahara 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (10).

Starodubtseva reached the fourth round of the Madrid Open a few weeks ago, her best result this year. As for Bejlek, a semifinal showing at an ITF tournament remains her best result this season. While the Ukrainian has been quite inconsistent this year, she still has a great shot at securing her place in the main draw over her younger rival.

Predicted winner: Yuliia Starodubtseva

