French Open 2025 qualifying: Ethan Quinn vs Thiago Agustin Tirante preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (11) Ethan Quinn vs (24) Thiago Agustin Tirante
Date: May 22, 2025
Tournament: French Open
Round: Final Qualifying Round
Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS
Ethan Quinn vs Thiago Agustin Tirante preview
Ethan Quinn will take on Thiago Agustin Tirante in the final qualifying round of the French Open 2025.
Quinn commenced his quest for a maiden main draw spot in Paris with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Mark Lajal. He was up against former top 20 player Bernard Tomic in the second round of qualifiers. The young American dealt the first blow in the opening set to go up a break. However, he squandered his advantage almost immediately.
Quinn got back on track with another break of serve. He faced some resistance from Tomic while serving for the set at 5-3 but saved a couple of break points to claim the set. He secured an early break of serve in the second set, which put him in the driver's seat. He didn't relinquish his lead until the end to wrap up a 6-3, 6-4 win.
Tirante defeated compatriot Juan Pablo Ficovich 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of qualifiers. He was up against August Holmgren in the second round of qualifying. The Argentine's 2-0 lead fizzled away in no time as his opponent managed to level the score.
Tirante gained the upper hand once again courtesy of another break of serve and kept Holmgren at bay this time to capture the set. The Argentine had a better read of his rival's game in the second set. A break of serve in the fifth game essentially sealed the match in his favor, completing a 6-3, 6-4 victory in 81 minutes.
Ethan Quinn vs Thiago Agustin Tirante head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Ethan Quinn vs Thiago Agustin Tirante odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Ethan Quinn vs Thiago Agustin Tirante prediction
Both players have performed quite well in their first two qualifying matches. Both dropped their serve only once in the previous round. They're also gunning to make the main draw of a Major for the second time in their careers. Quinn made his Grand Slam debut at the US Open 2023, while Tirante did the same a few months before at the French Open and reached the second round.
Tirante is also a junior French Open champion. Clay has been his bread and butter so far, winning five titles on the Challenger circuit, including one in Cordoba this year. He has a 12-9 record on clay across all levels this year, while Quinn has a 14-16 career record on the red dirt.
Quinn is a rising young star but he is still trying to find his footing on clay. Tirante has established himself as a decent player on clay, thus making him the favorite to win this showdown for a spot in the main draw.
Pick: Thiago Agustin Tirante to win in straight sets.