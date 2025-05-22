French Open 2025 Qualifying: Taylor Townsend v Daria Saville preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Taylor Townsend vs Daria Saville

Date: May 23, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Qualifying (Round 3)

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Claycourt Outdoor

Prize Money: € 56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT, Max | Europe (Except France) - Eurosport |

Taylor Townsend vs Daria Saville preview

French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty

Taylor Townsend plays Daria Saville in the third qualifying round of the French Open at Roland Garros. Townsend is the sixth-seeded qualifier but has had a poor year in singles. Townsend was knocked out in the first round at the Australian Open and Singapore, and fell short of reaching the main draws in Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Indian Wells.

Ad

Trending

The American played her best tennis at the Miami Open in March, reaching the third round after victories over Ann Li and Yulia Putintseva. She then lost to Zheng Qinwen, 1-6, 6-7(3). Townsend is very much a doubles specialist these days, and together with partner Katerina Siniakova, she won both the Australian Open Grand Slam title and the Dubai Championships this year.

Daria Saville, the World No. 134, has had a difficult start to 2025, dropping out at the qualifying stage in Dubai, Qatar and Abu Dhabi. She then reached the Merida Open semifinal in February but has again struggled to get out of the qualifiers since.

Ad

Taylor Townsend vs Daria Saville head-to-head

Taylor Townsend and Daria Saville have played once on the WTA tour, with Saville leading the head-to-head 1-0. The match is hardly relevant - it took place in 2014 at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, and the Australian won 6-1, 6-4.

Taylor Townsend vs Daria Saville odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Townsend TBD TBD TBD Daria Saville TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be added when available, sourced from BetMGM)

Taylor Townsend vs Daria Saville prediction

2025 French Open - Previews - Source: Getty

29-year-old Townsend has never won a clay-court title, but did reach a Challenger final on the dirt in 2023, losing to Jasmine Paolini at the Firenze Ladies Open. She's won seven ITF clay-court titles in her career. She has had two difficult matches to reach the third round of qualifying, struggling past Sara Saito 7-6(1), 7-6(6), before needing all three sets to turn back Hanna Chang 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Ad

31-year-old Saville's best days are perhaps behind her. Her best year was in 2017 when she ranked as high as No. 20 and reached the fourth round of the Australian Open for the second year in a row. She also won her first and only tour title in 2017, the Connecticut Open. The Australian had a good win to set up the match with Townsend, beating local favorite Daphnee Mpetshi Perricard 6-2, 6-1.

This is a pretty even matchup. Saville's recent form has been patchy, and Taylor Townsend's singles record has been poor, too. If Saville picks up where she left off in her last match and reproduces that form, she will win, probably over three sets.

Pick: Daria Saville to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Poundes Professional writer, sportswriter and editor.



Author of The Religion of Birds. Know More