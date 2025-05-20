French Open 2025 Qualifying: Taylor Townsend vs Hanna Chang preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (6) Taylor Townsend vs Hanna Chang
Date: May 21, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: Qualifying (Second round)
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: €56,352,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Taylor Townsend vs Hanna Chang preview
World No. 106 Taylor Townsend will take on Hanna Chang in the second qualification round of the French Open.
Townsend stunned the women's locker room by reaching the quarterfinals in Toronto and the fourth round in Cincinnati last year. She also reached the third round in Charleston, but lost to Victoria Azarenka in three sets.
The American hasn't featured at too many events this year. She reached the third round of the Miami Open, which was her best result on tour.
Townsend started her campaign in Paris with a hard-fought win over Sara Saito in the first qualification round. She outfoxed the Japanese professional in straight sets, 7-6(1), 7-6(6).
Meanwhile, Hanna Chang has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit this year. She reached the second round of the Copa Colsanitas, which was her best performance on tour. After cruising past Varvara Lepchenko in the first round, she came up short against Tatjana Maria.
Chang started her campaign in Paris with a confident win over Leonie Kung in the first qualification round. She defeated the Swiss professional in straight sets, 6-4, 6-0. The 27-year-old has never entered the main draw of the French Open.
Taylor Townsend vs Hanna Chang head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 0-0. However, Townsend has defeated Chang twice on lower-level circuits.
Taylor Townsend vs Hanna Chang odds
Odds will be updated when available.
Taylor Townsend vs Hanna Chang prediction
Taylor Townsend is already a proven winner on the women's doubles circuit. The American showed her potential in the singles division with some breathtaking results last year. She defeated higher-ranked opponents such as Ekaterina Alexandrova, Jelena Ostapenko and Daria Kasatkina on tour.
Chang, on the contrary, has stuck to competing on the ITF circuit in the last few years. She made her main draw debut at the 2025 Copa Colsanitas and registered her first win on tour. The 27-year-old will be desperate to continue her run in Paris and challenge Townsend in the next round.
Considering their record on tour and results this year, Townsend will be a clear favorite to win. She is much more experienced than her opposite number and should be able to power through the second qualification round in Paris.
Pick: Townsend to win straight sets.