  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • French Open 2025
  • French Open 2025 Qualifying: Varvara Lepchenko vs Nina Stojanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

French Open 2025 Qualifying: Varvara Lepchenko vs Nina Stojanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

By Rishi D'Souza
Modified May 21, 2025 15:59 GMT
Varvara Lepchenko will face Nina Stojanovic in the third round of qualifying at the 2025 French Open. Source: Getty
Varvara Lepchenko will face Nina Stojanovic in the third round of qualifying at the 2025 French Open. Source: Getty

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Varvara Lepchenko vs Nina Stojanovic

Date: May 22, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Qualifying (Round 3)

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Claycourt Outdoor

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT | Europe (except France) - Europsort

Varvara Lepchenko vs Nina Stojanovic preview

Lepchenko comes into the third round of qualifying on the back of a tough three-setter against Jana Fett. The Uzbekistan-born American lost the first set before regrouping well to win 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 as she aims to qualify for her first Grand Slam of the year. The 39-year-old’s best performance of the year so far was reaching the semifinals of the Oeiras Ladies Open. She was last seen in action at the Parma Ladies Open, where she lost in the round of 16.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Varvara Lepchenko is seeded 16th in the French Open qualifying round. Source: Getty
Varvara Lepchenko is seeded 16th in the French Open qualifying round. Source: Getty

Stojanovic has also gone through two tough matches in the first two qualifying rounds, and both went to three sets. Much like her opponent, she was also in action at the Oeiras Ladies Open and put up a gritty display to reach the quarterfinals.

Ad

Varvara Lepchenko vs Nina Stojanovic head to head

Lepchenko holds a 1-0 advantage in the head-to-head stats. The last time the two players faced each other was at the W80 Macon back in 2020, where Lepchenko came back from a set down to script a 6-7(5), 6-2, 7-6(6) win.

Varvara Lepchenko vs Nina Stojanovic odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games

Varvara Lepchenko

TBDTBD TBD
Nina StojanovicTBD TBD TBD
Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Varvara Lepchenko vs Nina Stojanovic prediction

Lepchchenko is the senior player among the two and will go into this match with a slight advantage, having beaten Stojanovic in their only earlier encounter. Both players have played draining three-setters in their previous matches at the 2025 French Open, so it will come down to who has recovered better coming into this game.

Ad
Nina Stojanovic has a current world ranking of 119. Source: Getty
Nina Stojanovic has a current world ranking of 119. Source: Getty

Another factor that could swing this match in Lepchchenko's favour is that she has played more matches on clay this year than Stojanovic. The American has competed in seven clay court tournaments ahead of Roland Garros and won nine out of 16 matches, while the Serbian has a slightly less favourable win-loss ratio. She has competed in five tournaments ahead of the French Open and won four out of nine matches.

Pick: Lepchchenko to win in three sets.

About the author
Rishi D'Souza

Rishi D'Souza

Current sports journalist, former tennis player.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications