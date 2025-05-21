French Open 2025 Qualifying: Varvara Lepchenko vs Nina Stojanovic preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Varvara Lepchenko vs Nina Stojanovic
Date: May 22, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: Qualifying (Round 3)
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Claycourt Outdoor
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT | Europe (except France) - Europsort
Varvara Lepchenko vs Nina Stojanovic preview
Lepchenko comes into the third round of qualifying on the back of a tough three-setter against Jana Fett. The Uzbekistan-born American lost the first set before regrouping well to win 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 as she aims to qualify for her first Grand Slam of the year. The 39-year-old’s best performance of the year so far was reaching the semifinals of the Oeiras Ladies Open. She was last seen in action at the Parma Ladies Open, where she lost in the round of 16.
Stojanovic has also gone through two tough matches in the first two qualifying rounds, and both went to three sets. Much like her opponent, she was also in action at the Oeiras Ladies Open and put up a gritty display to reach the quarterfinals.
Varvara Lepchenko vs Nina Stojanovic head to head
Lepchenko holds a 1-0 advantage in the head-to-head stats. The last time the two players faced each other was at the W80 Macon back in 2020, where Lepchenko came back from a set down to script a 6-7(5), 6-2, 7-6(6) win.
Varvara Lepchenko vs Nina Stojanovic odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Varvara Lepchenko vs Nina Stojanovic prediction
Lepchchenko is the senior player among the two and will go into this match with a slight advantage, having beaten Stojanovic in their only earlier encounter. Both players have played draining three-setters in their previous matches at the 2025 French Open, so it will come down to who has recovered better coming into this game.
Another factor that could swing this match in Lepchchenko's favour is that she has played more matches on clay this year than Stojanovic. The American has competed in seven clay court tournaments ahead of Roland Garros and won nine out of 16 matches, while the Serbian has a slightly less favourable win-loss ratio. She has competed in five tournaments ahead of the French Open and won four out of nine matches.
Pick: Lepchchenko to win in three sets.