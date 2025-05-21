French Open 2025 Qualifying: Victoria Mboko vs Kathinka von Deichmann preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Victoria Mboko vs Kathinka von Deichmann

Date: May 22, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Qualifying (Round 2)

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Claycourt Outdoor

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT | Europe (except France) - Europsort

Victoria Mboko vs Kathinka von Deichmann preview

Mboko has continued her fine run on clay as she earned a straight-set win over Sinja Kraus in the first round of qualifying at the 2025 French Open. The 18-year-old Canadian has been in superb form, coming into Roland Garros after reaching the final of the Parma Ladies Open last week. She has won five ITF titles this year and recently broke into the WTA’s top 200 for the first time.

Victoria Mboko has won five ITF titles in 2025. Source: Getty

von Deichmann got her French Open qualifying campaign off to a flyer as she cruised to a commanding 6-1, 6-0 win over seventh seed Rebecca Marino. von Deichmann is a 31-year-old veteran who hails from Liechtenstein. She has never gone past the third round of qualifying at a Grand Slam and will be looking to change that this time around.

Victoria Mboko vs Kathinka von Deichmann head-to-head

Mboko and von Deichmann have not faced each other before, and this will be their first time going up against each other.

Victoria Mboko vs Kathinka von Deichmann odds

Player Moneyline

Handicap Bets Total Games Victoria Mboko TBD TBD TBD Kathinka von Deichmann TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Victoria Mboko vs Kathinka von Deichmann prediction

While von Deichmann has more experience compared to her teenage opponent, it’s Mboko who goes into this match as the favourite. The 18-year-old has been in superb form in the last two clay-court tournaments she has played. She first battled through two rounds of qualifying and then took a set off Coco Gauff before losing in the first round of the Italian Open. She also battled her way into the final of the Parma Ladies Open a few days ago.

Kathinka von Deichmann will look to cause an upset at the 2025 French Open qualifying when she takes on Mboko. Source: Getty

von Deichmann has played six clay-court tournaments in the run-up to the French Open, but she has managed to win only three out of her nine matches. On the other hand, Mboko has an incredible record of 37 wins in her 42 matches in the 2025 season.

Pick: Mboko to win in straight sets.

