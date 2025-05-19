  • home icon
  French Open 2025 Qualifying: Victoria Mboko vs Sinja Kraus preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

French Open 2025 Qualifying: Victoria Mboko vs Sinja Kraus preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

By Rishi D'Souza
Modified May 19, 2025 04:10 GMT
Victoria Mboko will face Sinja Kraus in the first round of the French Open qualifying. Source: Getty
Victoria Mboko will face Sinja Kraus in the first round of the French Open qualifying. Source: Getty

Match Details

Fixture: Victoria Mboko vs Sinja Kraus

Date: May 20, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Qualifying (Round 1)

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Claycourt Outdoor

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT | Europe (except France) - Europsort |

Victoria Mboko vs Sinja Kraus preview

Victoria Mboko has been enjoying the best season of her career. The Canadian won 22 successive matches in the first two months of the year, which also led her to four ITF titles. She went on to win a fifth ITF crown in Porto in March and subsequently broke into the WTA top 200 for the first time.

Victoria Mboko is playing her life&#039;s best tennis and has already won five ITF titles this season. Source: Getty
Victoria Mboko is playing her life's best tennis and has already won five ITF titles this season. Source: Getty

The 18-year-old then made her WTA 1000 main draw debut at the Miami Open and recently took on Coco Gauff in the Italian Open, pushing the 2023 US Open champion to the brink before losing in three sets. Mboko comes into the French Open 2025 after finishing runner-up at the Parma Ladies Open a few days ago.

Kraus, meanwhile, has also made a solid start to the season by winning two ITF titles in March. The Austrian won 11/12 matches in early March to win titles in France and Hungary, setting the pace for the rest of the season. The 23-year-old is ranked 159 and comes into the French Open Qualifying after a second-round appearance at the Oeiras Ladies Open last week.

Victoria Mboko vs Sinja Kraus head to head

This will be the first time the two will face off against each other.

Victoria Mboko vs Sinja Kraus odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Victoria MbokoTBDTBD TBD
Sinja KrausTBD TBD TBD
(Odds will be updated once available)

Victoria Mboko vs Sinja Kraus prediction

Owing to her incredible run of form this season, Mboko will start as the favorite. She enjoyed a stunning 22-match unbeaten run earlier in the year and is playing her life’s best tennis. She has competed against some of the world’s best, including current World No. 2 Coco Gauff, this year. In addition, she comes into the French Open 2025 qualifying rounds in superb form as she not only fought past the qualifying round to reach the main draw of the Italian Open, but she also made the final of the WTA 250 Parma Ladies Open a few days ago.

Sinja Kraus has bagged two ITF titles in 2025. Source: Getty
Sinja Kraus has bagged two ITF titles in 2025. Source: Getty

Kraus, on the other hand, is more experienced, and that could be a big positive for her going into the contest. The Austrian has tasted plenty of success this year, having already clinched two ITF trophies. However, she has not been in the best of form coming into the year’s second Grand Slam, so that might be a cause of concern for her.

Pick: Mboko to win in straight sets.

Rishi D'Souza

Current sports journalist, former tennis player.

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
