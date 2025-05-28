French Open 2025: Reilly Opelka vs Mariano Navone preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (PR) Reilly Opelka vs Mariano Navone
Date: May 28, 2025
Tournament: French Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS
Reilly Opelka vs Mariano Navone preview
Reilly Opelka and Mariano Navone will clash in the second round of the French Open 2025.
Contesting his first match at the French Open since 2022, Opelka was up against Rinky Hijikata in the first round. The American conceded the opening set rather tamely, managing to claim just one game for himself in it. He got broken at the start of the second set as well but broke back immediately to stay on level terms with his opponent.
Opelka secured another game in the penultimate game of the set to level the match. He did the same in the third set as well, snagging the decisive break in the closing stages of the set to take it. Neither player made any inroads on the other's serve in the fourth set, leading to a tie-break. The American came out on top in it to register a 1-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-6 (3) win.
Navone faced 28th seed Brandon Nakashima in his opener here. The Argentine initially went down a break in the first set but turned the tables on his opponent. He led by a break twice and even served for the set on two occasions but failed to close it out.
Nevertheless, Navone had the last laugh in the tie-break to finally clinch the set. He blew a 4-2 lead in the second set as Nakashima fought back to level the proceedings. The Argentine raised his level for the rest of the match, dropping only three more games over the next two sets for a 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 win.
Reilly Opelka vs Mariano Navone head-to-head
This will be the first career match between the duo, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Reilly Opelka vs Mariano Navone odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Reilly Opelka vs Mariano Navone prediction
Opelka made a victorious return at the French Open, winning his first match in three years. His serve played a big role in his win, firing 22 aces and winning 79 percent of his first serve points. He hit a total of 60 winners and exceeded it slightly with his unforced error count of 61. This was his second win on clay this year.
Navone's win over Nakashima marked his first win against a top 50 player at a Major. He struck 27 winners against 38 unforced errors and won 68 percent of his first serve points. He improved his record on clay this year to 9-8 with the win.
Navone is bidding to reach the third round of a Major for the first time. He should be able to neutralize the big-serving Opelka thanks to his prowess on clay. The Argentine's record during this clay swing also makes him the favorite to win this contest.
Pick: Mariano Navone to win in four sets.