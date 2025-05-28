French Open 2025: Sebastian Korda vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (23) Sebastian Korda vs Jenson Brooksby

Date: May 28, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN | India - Sony TEN

Sebastian Korda vs Jenson Brooksby preview

Jenson Brooksby poses with the Houston Open title | Image Source: Getty

23rd-seeded Sebastian Korda will face a resurgent Jenson Brooksby in the second round of the 2025 French Open on Wednesday (May 28).

Korda has struggled with his results on the ATP Tour since reaching his ninth career final at the Adelaide International in January. The American had compiled a mediocre 9-9 win/loss record before arriving in Paris. However, that didn't stop him from playing lights-out tennis in his opener, defeating experienced claycourter Luciano Darderi 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in two hours and 23 minutes to advance to the second round.

The World No. 23 made it to the second week of the French Open five years ago on his debut and will be eager to repeat the result this fortnight.

His opponent, Brooksby, won his maiden ATP singles title at the Houston Open in April, winning seven matches en route to the triumph after receiving a wildcard in the qualifying event of the 250-level event.

The former World No. 33, who was out of action from October 2023 to December 2024 due to an 18-month doping ban, used a Protected Ranking (PR) entry to secure a berth in the main draw of this year's French Open. The American made the most out of the opportunity, downing Portugal's Jamie Faria 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in two hours and 22 minutes to reach the second round of the claycourt Major.

Sebastian Korda vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head

Korda and Brooksby have never met on the ATP Tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Sebastian Korda vs Jenson Brooksby odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Jenson Brooksby +240 -1.5 (+375) Over 36.5 (-115) Sebastian Korda -325 +1.5 (-700) Under 36.5 (-125)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Sebastian Korda vs Jenson Brooksby prediction

Sebastian Korda hits a forehand at French Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Korda has some of the cleanest groundstrokes in the men's game, having the capability to blast winners from either wing. At 6'5, the 24-year-old is also a big server but he can do far better when it comes to his consistency. For what it's worth, the American has relatively poor movement - an aspect of his game that is likely to be exposed on a slow surface like clay.

Brooksby, meanwhile, has far better endurance than his compatriot while possessing as much potency on his shots from the baseline. The World No. 161's double-handed backhand, which he can disguise well to hit surprise drop shots and play finesse, is the biggest weapon in his arsenal. Keeping in mind the fact that he has much more match practice on clay under his belt this year, the American is the slight favorite to beat his higher-ranked opponent during their second-round clash.

Pick: Brooksby to win in four sets.

