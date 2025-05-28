French Open 2025: Sofia Kenin vs Victoria Azarenka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros 

Match Details
Fixture: (31) Sofia Kenin vs Victoria Azarenka
Date: May 29, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: Second round
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: €56,352,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Sofia Kenin vs Victoria Azarenka preview
Sofia Kenin will take on Victoria Azarenka in the second round of the French Open.
Kenin is on a mission to find her best potential on tour. After an early exit in Auckland, she reached the quarterfinals in Hobart and Dubai. She was one win away from claiming the title in Charleston, but Jessica Pegula denied her the win.
The American entered Paris after a first-round exit in Strasbourg. She started her campaign with a confident win over Varvara Gracheva in the first round, 6-3, 6-1. Kenin is making her sixth appearance at the French Open this year.
Meanwhile, Victoria Azarenka has made an ordinary start to the season. She's reached the second round in Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami and Rome, which were her best results on the main tour. She also participated in the Australian Open but lost to Lucia Bronzetti in the first round.
The Belarusian started her campaign in Paris with a ruthless win over Yanina Wickmayer. She defeated the Belgian in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. Azarenka is making her 18th appearance at the French Open this year.
Sofia Kenin vs Victoria Azarenka head-to-head
Azarenka leads the head-to-head against Kenin 2-1. She defeated the American most recently at the 2023 Australian Open.
Sofia Kenin vs Victoria Azarenka odds
All odds are sourced by BetMGM.
Sofia Kenin vs Victoria Azarenka prediction
Sofia Kenin came close to winning her first title since 2020 this year. She'll feel gutted to miss out in Charleston, which was her fourth consecutive loss in a final. The American has a formidable all-around game with great anticipation skills on the court.
Meanwhile, Azarenka has had a shocking season so far. She chipped in with consistent results in 2024 but has struggled to find her rhythm this year. The Belarusian announced her intentions with a dominating win in the first round and will be eager to build momentum in the second.
While Kenin is a former runner-up at the French Open, Azarenka reached the semifinals in 2013. Both players are well aware of the conditions in Paris and will be desperate to secure their place in the third round. Considering their recent form and match fitness on tour, Kenin might just have an advantage in this bout.
Pick: Kenin to win in straight sets.