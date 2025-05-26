French Open 2025: Stan Wawrinka vs Jacob Fearnley preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: Stan Wawrinka vs Jacob Fearnley
Date: May 26, 2025
Tournament: French Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS
Stan Wawrinka vs Jacob Fearnley preview
2015 Roland Garros champion and three-time Major champion Stan Wawrinka will start his 2025 French Open campaign with a first-round clash against British youngster Jacon Fearnley.
Wawrinka's form has fallen off drastically in recent years due to injuries. The Swiss player has played 19 matches this year, most of them at the Challenger level. His only main Tour win came in Bucharest, when he won 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (1) against Timofey Skatov in the first round.
Wawrinka took part in some clay-court challenger events, reaching the quarterfinal in Naples and the final at the Aix-en-Provence Challenger, where he lost 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-7 (4) against Borna Coric. On the main Tour, he had first-round exits in Monte-Carlo and Barcelona, losing against the likes of Alejandro Tabilo and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, respectively.
Jacob Fearnley, meanwhile, has played in seven events before the French Open on the ATP Tour in 2025, with a third-round appearance (lost against Alexander Zverev) at the Australian Open being his most notable result. On the Challenger Tour, he reached the semifinal in Canberra, losing against Joao Fonseca.
During the clay season, Fearnley reached the third round of the Madrid Open as a qualifier, losing 4-6, 6-7 (3) against Grigor Dimitrov. He had second-round exits in Barcelona, Rome, and Geneva, losing against the likes of Alex de Minaur, Matteo Berrettini, and Alexei Popyrin.
Stan Wawrinka vs Jacob Fearnley head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the players on the ATP Tour.
Stan Wawrinka vs Jacob Fearnley odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Stan Wawrinka vs Jacob Fearnley prediction
During his peak, Wawrinka had some of his best results on clay as he had a 63 percent win rate on the surface. He reached 14 career finals on clay, winning seven titles. Apart from his Roland Garros triumph in 2015, he also reached the final in Paris in 2017, losing against Rafael Nadal.
Meanwhile, Fearnley has yet to make a deep run at an event on the ATP Tour. The Brit does have four challenger titles, but three of them have come on hard courts and one on a grass court.
Wawrinka may not be in good form, but the Swiss is still the slight favorite to win as he is the experience of playing major clay-court events and is a former champion in Paris.
Pick- Wawrinka to win in four sets