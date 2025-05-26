French Open 2025: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (20) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Date: May 26, 2025
Tournament: French Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry preview
One of the first-round matches at the 2025 French Open will feature the twentieth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and Tomas Martin Etcheverry.
Tsitsipas had his best moment of the 2025 season when he won the Dubai Tennis Championships, winning 6-3, 6-3 against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final.
The clay season has seen Tsitsipas manage average results, reaching the quarterfinals in Monte-Carlo and Barcelona. He lost 6-1, 3-6, 4-6 against Lorenzo Musetti in Monte-Carlo and had to retire against Arthur Fils in Barcelona. The Greek player had third-round exits in Madrid and Rome, losing to the pair of Musetti and Fils once again.
Meanwhile, Tomas Martin Etcheverry is coming into the French Open on the back of his most successful event, the Hamburg Open where he lost 6-2, 5-7, 4-6 against Flavio Cobolli in the semifinal. He also reached the quarterfinal of the Santiago Open, losing 6-4, 3-6, 5-7 against Francisco Cerundolo.
Barring a few of the above-mentioned runs, Etcheverry did not fare well on the other European clay-court events, losing in the second round in Monte-Carlo and Madrid against the likes of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Lorenzo Musetti. He also had first-round exits in Barcelona and Rome, losing against Alex de Minaur and Laslo Djere, respectively.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry head-to-head
Tsitsipas has a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head against Etcheverry, having won 6-1, 6-0 at the Monte-Carlo Masters last year.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry prediction
Tsitsipas has won five of his twelve career titles on clay and has a 75 percent win rate on the surface. He has a 26-8 win/loss record at Roland Garros, with his best result coming in 2021, losing against Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller.
All three of the career finals for Etcheverry have come on the clay courts, with the last final being at the Lyon Open last year, where he lost 4-6, 6-1, 6-7 (7) against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. He is a former quarterfinalist at Roland Garros, having lost 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 against Alexander Zverev in 2023.
Being the seeded player and a former finalist at Roland Garros, Tsitsipas is the favorite to win the upcoming match.
Pick- Tsitsipas to win in straight sets