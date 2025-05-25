French Open 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Daniel Altmaier preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Taylor Fritz vs Daniel Altmaier

Date: May 26, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Taylor Fritz vs Daniel Altmaier preview

Taylor Fritz at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Fourth seed Taylor Fritz will take on Daniel Altmaier in the first round of the French Open 2025.

Fritz went down to Casper Ruud in the fourth round of the Madrid Open, his first tournament of the clay swing. He made a quick exit from the Italian Open after that. Following a first-round bye, he was knocked out by Marcos Giron in the second round.

Fritz had one last pit stop to make before arriving in Paris for the French Open. He took part in last week's Geneva Open. He defeated Quentin Halys in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals. He faced Hubert Hurkacz for a spot in the last four and lost to him 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Altmaier faltered at the first round of his first tournament on clay in Morocco. He stepped up his game to reach the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters the following week. He was then shown the door by Alexander Zverev in the second round of the BMW Open.

Altmaier's woes continued after that, losing in the first round of the Madrid Open and the Italian Open. He dropped down to the Challenger level and won some matches to make the semifinals of the Turin Challenger, where he lost to Alexander Bublik. His return to the ATP Tour ended in disappointment with another first-round exit, this time from the Hamburg Open.

Taylor Fritz vs Daniel Altmaier head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Taylor Fritz vs Daniel Altmaier odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz

-350 +1.5 (-800) Over 37.5 (-125) Daniel Altmaier +260 -1.5 (+400) Under 37.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Daniel Altmaier prediction

Daniel Altmaier at the Hamburg Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Neither player has enjoyed a particularly successful clay swing thus far. Fritz has a 3-3 record on the surface, while Altmaier has a 3-6 record at the ATP level and has lost his last four matches. However, he did win a few matches on the Challenger circuit in between.

Fritz advanced to the fourth round of the French Open for the first time last year and has a 10-8 record here. Altmaier also counts a fourth-round showing in Paris as his best result, which he achieved on his debut in 2020. He has a 6-4 record at the tournament and lost in the second round last year.

Altmaier has also lost his last five matches against top 10 players and has an overall record of 4-7 against them. Two of his four top 10 wins have come at the French Open, against Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner in 2020 and 2023 respectively.

While Altmaier is certainly capable of giving top players a run for their money, his current form suggests otherwise. Fritz has his own struggles with form at the moment but he should be able to navigate this tricky match-up to reach the next round.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in four sets.

