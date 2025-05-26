French Open 2025: Taylor Townsend vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (LL) Taylor Townsend vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto
Date: May 26, 2025
Tournament: French Open
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS
Taylor Townsend vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto preview
Lucky loser Taylor Townsend will lock horns with Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the first round of the French Open 2025.
Townsend missed the entire clay swing prior to the French Open in order to recover from a concussion. She returned to compete in the qualifiers of the clay court Major. She kicked off her campaign with a tight two-set win over Sara Saito. She staged a comeback to beat compatriot Hanna Chang and set up a showdown against Daria Saville for a spot in the main draw.
Townsend clinched the first set but Saville fought back to take the second set. The latter sprinted to a 5-1 lead in the deciding set. The American nabbed the next three games and saved a match point to get back on serve. Her hard work went to waste as she got broken once again to lose the match 2-6, 6-2, 6-4. However, she snagged a place in the main draw as a lucky loser.
Cocciaretto's first tournament on clay was the Charleston Open, where she failed to clear the opening hurdle. She lost in the qualifying rounds of the Madrid Open but got a second shot as a lucky loser. Since she replaced a seeded player, she received a first-round bye as well.
That didn't help her as Cocciaretto lost to Yuliia Starodubtseva in the second round. She tallied her first main draw win of the clay swing in front of her home crowd at the Italian Open by beating Elina Avanesyan in the first round. She received a 6-0, 6-1 thrashing from Iga Swiatek in the next round, and then lost in the first round of last week's Morocco Open.
Taylor Townsend vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Taylor Townsend vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Taylor Townsend vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto prediction
Townsend seems to have recovered quite well following her concussion scare. She came quite close to staging an impressive comeback against Saville but faltered with the finish line in sight. However, it all worked out for her in the end. She will now aim to score her first win at the French Open since 2018, having lost in the first round in 2019, 2022 and 2023.
Cocciaretto compiled a 1-4 record at the WTA level during the clay swing. She registered her career best result at a Major with a fourth-round appearance at last year's French Open. She made the third round in 2023 as well.
However, Cocciaretto has underperformed severely on clay this year. Another deep run in Paris seems unlikely and a crafty opponent like Townsend in the first round doesn't help either. Considering her opponent's recent results, the American will fancy her chances of winning this match.
Pick: Taylor Townsend to win in three sets.