French Open 2025: Taylor Townsend vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (LL) Taylor Townsend vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Date: May 26, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Taylor Townsend vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto preview

Taylor Townsend at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Lucky loser Taylor Townsend will lock horns with Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the first round of the French Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

Townsend missed the entire clay swing prior to the French Open in order to recover from a concussion. She returned to compete in the qualifiers of the clay court Major. She kicked off her campaign with a tight two-set win over Sara Saito. She staged a comeback to beat compatriot Hanna Chang and set up a showdown against Daria Saville for a spot in the main draw.

Townsend clinched the first set but Saville fought back to take the second set. The latter sprinted to a 5-1 lead in the deciding set. The American nabbed the next three games and saved a match point to get back on serve. Her hard work went to waste as she got broken once again to lose the match 2-6, 6-2, 6-4. However, she snagged a place in the main draw as a lucky loser.

Ad

Cocciaretto's first tournament on clay was the Charleston Open, where she failed to clear the opening hurdle. She lost in the qualifying rounds of the Madrid Open but got a second shot as a lucky loser. Since she replaced a seeded player, she received a first-round bye as well.

That didn't help her as Cocciaretto lost to Yuliia Starodubtseva in the second round. She tallied her first main draw win of the clay swing in front of her home crowd at the Italian Open by beating Elina Avanesyan in the first round. She received a 6-0, 6-1 thrashing from Iga Swiatek in the next round, and then lost in the first round of last week's Morocco Open.

Ad

Taylor Townsend vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Taylor Townsend vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Townsend

-135 +1.5 (-325)

Over 21.5 (-120)

Elisabetta Cocciaretto +105 -1.5 (+210)

Under 21.5 (-120)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Taylor Townsend vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto prediction

Elisabetta Cocciaretto at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Townsend seems to have recovered quite well following her concussion scare. She came quite close to staging an impressive comeback against Saville but faltered with the finish line in sight. However, it all worked out for her in the end. She will now aim to score her first win at the French Open since 2018, having lost in the first round in 2019, 2022 and 2023.

Ad

Cocciaretto compiled a 1-4 record at the WTA level during the clay swing. She registered her career best result at a Major with a fourth-round appearance at last year's French Open. She made the third round in 2023 as well.

However, Cocciaretto has underperformed severely on clay this year. Another deep run in Paris seems unlikely and a crafty opponent like Townsend in the first round doesn't help either. Considering her opponent's recent results, the American will fancy her chances of winning this match.

Pick: Taylor Townsend to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More