French Open 2025 Ticket Prices: All you need to know about getting access to Roland Garros

We are less than a week away from the beginning of the Franch Open 2025, with the main draw starting on May 27. Once again, the world's best players will be in Paris for the year's second Major, and tennis's most prestigious clay court crown.

Tickets for the French Open can be bought on the tournament's official website, here, and there are plenty of options available to watch the tennis at Roland Garros. Single-Day passes are for both the qualifying rounds and as well as the main draw.

https://tickets.rolandgarros.com/en/decouvrir-nos-offres/a-la-journee

Pricing for the qualifying rounds starts at 29 Euros. For the main draw, daily passes for the day sessions on Philippe Chatrier Court start from 95 Euros, while night passes start from 80 Euros.

Daily passes for Court Suzanne-Lenglen start from 80 Euros, and on Court Simmone-Mathieu from 45 Euros.

Spectators can also buy multi-day passes and watch the tennis for two-night sessions on Philippe Chatrier for 120 Euros. Semifinal passes start at 120 Euros, while fans can see the final for 220 Euros.

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are the defending champions at the 2025 French Open

2024 French Open - Day 15 - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek were the singles champions in Paris in 2024. Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev in one of the tournament's most enduring finals. Alcaraz eventually outlasted the German over five hard-fought sets, 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2. Iga Swiatek had an easier job in turning back the challenge of Jasmine Paolini in the women's final, winning 6-2, 6-1.

Carlos Alcaraz will be confident of defending his title. The Spaniard has impressed on the dirt this year, adding last week's Italian Open to the Monte Carlo title he won in April. He also reached the final in Barcelona, but was beaten 6-7(6), 2-6 by an inspired Holger Rune.

The top seed is Jannik Sinner, though the World No. 1 will be smarting after Alcaraz beat him comprehensively in the Italian Open. Third seed Alexander Zverev will be looking to repeat his 2024 form, when he extended Alcaraz in the final.

Iga Swiatek is having a difficult run of form and confidence, and is struggling for title wins in 2025. Her victory at Roland Garros in 2024 was the last time the Pole has lifted a trophy. She was beaten by Danielle Collins early in Rome, and her usual dominance on the clay has been missing this year. She is, however, a four-time French Open champion, and will still be hard to beat.

