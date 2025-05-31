French Open 2025: Tommy Paul vs Alexei Popyrin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Tommy Paul vs (25) Alexei Popyrin

Date: June 1, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN | India - Sony TEN

Tommy Paul vs Alexei Popyrin preview

Tommy Paul looking to make Major QFs on all three surfaces this week | Image Source: Getty

12th-seeded Tommy Paul will face Australia's Alexei Popyrin in the fourth round of the 2025 French Open on Sunday (June 1).

Paul has shown impressive resilience during his campaign on the famed terre battue this week, overcoming one four-setter and two five-setters to record his best showing at the claycourt Major. The American's latest victory came against two-time French Open quarterfinalist Karen Khachanov.

The 28-year-old split the first two sets with his Russian opponent winning the third-set tiebreaker by staving off two sets points. Although the 24th seed was quick to strike back, the World No. 12 showed enough composure to eventually hold on to a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7), 3-6, 6-3 win in four hours and 11 minutes to book his berth in the second week in Paris for the first time in his career.

Popyrin has also enjoyed a week of firsts at Roland Garros. After previously enduring a five-match losing streak at the tournament from 2020 to 2024, the Aussie has completely reversed his fortunes. The World No. 25 didn't drop a set in his three wins against Yoshihito Nishioka, Alejandro Tabilo, and Nuno Borges this week en route to the fourth round.

Tommy Paul vs Alexei Popyrin head-to-head

Paul and Popyrin are tied 1-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. That said, the two players have never met on clay as their previous encounters took place at the 2021 Murray River Open (hardcourt) and the 2024 Libema Open (grass).

Tommy Paul vs Alexei Popyrin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Alexei Popyrin +130 -1.5 (+210) Over 39.5 (-125) Tommy Paul -165 +1.5 (-325) Under 39.5 (-115)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Tommy Paul vs Alexei Popyrin prediction

Alexei Popyrin hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Paul has spent nearly eight hours on the court in the last three days, which means he is now in a race against time to be on top of his physical powers. That said, the American has shown incredible hustle this week by fighting past some heavy hitters. The 12th seed's forehand has come in handy to him, keeping him in rallies even when he is put on the back foot.

Popyrin, meanwhile, has played much more commanding tennis than his older opponent in Paris. The 25-year-old has penetrated the slow clay with his bazooka forehand, which coupled with his big serve at 6'5, has allowed him to dominate proceedings from the baseline.

The keys for both players in their fourth-round clash will be to play high and deep cross-court forehands before looking to open up the court. For what it's worth, Paul isn't likely to have much in his tank on Sunday, giving Popyrin favorable odds of reaching his maiden Major quarterfinals at the 2025 French Open.

Pick: Popyrin to win in four sets.

