French Open 2025: Tommy Paul vs Elmer Moller preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Tommy Paul (12) vs Elmer Moller
Date: May 25, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN
Tommy Paul vs Elmer Moller preview
Twelfth-seed Tommy Paul will take on Elmer Moller in the first round of the 2025 French Open on Sunday, May 25. The winner will face Marton Fucsovics or Tristan Schoolkate in the next round.
Paul's clay swing has been impressive so far, reaching the semifinals in two of the three tournaments he played. At the ATP Houston, Paul defeated Cristian Garin and Colton Smith before falling to Jenson Brooksby in the semifinals.
Paul's campaign in Madrid was cut short by Jack Draper, who got the better of the American in the fourth round. The World No. 12's most commendable performance came at the Italian Open, where he defeated the likes of Alex de Minaur and Hubert Hurkacz to get to the semifinals. He failed to reach the final after falling to Jannik Sinner.
Meanwhile, Moller has mostly played in Challenger-level tournaments this season. His clay swing commenced at the Murcia Open, where he suffered a second-round exit. His best performance on clay came at the Open de Oeiras, where he beat top-seed Francisco Comesana to win the title.
Moller's only appearance on clay at the main tour level came at the Madrid Open, where he lost to Joao Fonseca in straight sets in the opener. The Dane reached the French Open main-draw via qualifiers, where he beat Facundo Bagnis, Kimmer Coppejans, and Matteo Gigante.
Tommy Paul vs Elmer Moller head-to-head
This will be their first meeting on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Sunday's fixture.
Tommy Paul vs Elmer Moller odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM. Remaining odds will be updated once available.)
Tommy Paul vs Elmer Moller prediction
Paul has a 72% win percentage on clay this season. The American has found it difficult to find wins in the business end of tournaments. However, he is still one of the front runners at the Grand Slam, given his skills on clay.
Moller has been impressive in Challenger tournaments this year. However, he has hardly any experience playing on the main tour. The French Open will provide a huge exposure to the youngster, but he is likely to exit early.
Paul is the clear winner heading into the match. Given his current form and fitness, the American is expected to make a deep run at the Roland Garros this year.
Pick: Paul to win in straight sets.