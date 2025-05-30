Match Details

Fixture: (12) Tommy Paul vs (24) Karen Khachanov

Date: May 30, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Tommy Paul vs Karen Khachanov preview

In Picture: Tommy Paul (Getty)

Twelfth seed Tommy Paul is all set to continue his 2025 French Open campaign as he takes on 24th seed Karen Khachanov in the third round. Paul has reached four semifinals in 2025, including the hardcourt semifinals in Adelaide and Dallas at the beginning of the year. In his last Grand Slam outing at the Australian Open, he reached the quarterfinals, falling to Alexander Zverev in four sets.

Paul has fared well on the clay in 2025. He reached the semifinal at the US Men's Clay-Court Championships in Houston, where he lost 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-7 (6) to Jenson Brooksby. He also reached the semifinal at the Italian Open, losing 6-1, 0-6, 3-6 to Jannik Sinner.

At the French Open, Paul started with a 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 win over Elmer Moller in the first round. In the second round, the American player made a terrific recovery after dropping the first two sets, winning 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 against Marton Fucsovics.

Meanwhile, Karen Khachanov did not get past the third round on the hard courts in the first part of the year. He lost against Alex Michelsen in the third round at the Australian Open. He also had similar third-round exits in Indian Wells and Miami, losing against Ben Shelton and Grigor Dimitrov, respectively.

The clay season did not start well for the Russian, as he lost 5-7, 6-4, 4-6 against Daniil Medvedev in the first round in Monte-Carlo. However, he achieved his best result of the season in Barcelona, reaching the semifinals where he lost 3-6, 2-6 to Holger Rune. He also reached the fourth round at the Madrid Open, losing 3-6, 6-3, 5-7 to Carlos Alcaraz in a competitive three-set match.

At the French Open, Khachanov started with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 against Aleksandar Vukic in the first round. He then had to play out a five-set thriller in the second round, winning 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 against Sebastian Ofner to reach the third round.

Tommy Paul vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

Paul has a 2-0 head-to-head record against Khachanov, winning their last match 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 at this year's Madrid Open.

Tommy Paul vs Karen Khachanov odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul +110 +1.5 (-185) Under 39.5 (-135) Karen Khachanov -145 -1.5 (+125) Over 39.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Tommy Paul vs Karen Khachanov prediction

In their recent claycourt match in Madrid, Paul won 73 and 35 percent of his service and return points, respectively. He was strong behind his first serve, winning 85 percent of the first serve points, and he also returned well, breaking his opponent's serve three times in the match.

On the other hand, Khachanov won 65 and 27 percent of his service and return points in the match. The Russian won 70 percent of his first-serve points, but was also proficient on his second serve, winning 58 percent of the points behind it. He also broke Paul's serve once in the match.

Both players have a serve-dominant style of tennis, but the court at Roland Garros will be slightly slower than the court in Madrid. Therefore, return games will be of key importance, and Khchanov's second serve strength will come in handy. However, given his positive head-to-head record, Paul is the slight favorite to win the match.

Pick- Paul to win in four sets

