French Open 2025: Tommy Paul vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros 

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Tommy Paul vs Marton Fucsovics

Date: May 28, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Second round

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €56,352,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Tommy Paul vs Marton Fucsovics preview

Paul stretches for a point in the 2025 French Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Twelfth seed Tommy Paul will take on Marton Fucsovics in the second round of the French Open.

Ad

Trending

Paul is a serious contender on tour. After a quarterfinal run in the Australian Open, he reached the semifinals in Dallas, Houston and Rome. He also reached the fourth round of the Madrid Open but lost to Jack Draper in straight sets.

The American started his campaign in Paris with a resilient win over Elmer Moller in the first round. He defeated the Dane in an absorbing four-set bout, 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-3, 6-1. Paul is making his seventh appearance at the French Open this year.

Ad

Fucsovics in action at the 2025 French Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Marton Fucsovics has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit this year. He reached the semifinal of the Bucharest Open, which was his best result on tour. He also reached the second round in Geneva, but lost to Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

Ad

The Hungarian started his campaign in Paris by cruising past Tristan Schoolkate in the first round. He outfoxed the Australian in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. Fucsovics is making his eighth appearance at the French Open this year.

Tommy Paul vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head

Fucsovics leads the head-to-head against Paul 2-0. He defeated the American most recently in the 2021 Rotterdam Open.

Tommy Paul vs Marton Fucsovics odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul -525 -1.5(-220) Over 35.5(-110) Marton Fucsovics +360 +1.5(+155) Under 35.5(-130)

Ad

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Tommy Paul vs Marton Fucsovics prediction

Tommy Paul showcased his immense potential on clay by reaching the last four in Rome. He gave Jannik Sinner a run for his money in the semifinals but eventually lost to the Italian in three sets. The 28-year-old relies on his shot-making ability from the baseline and plays an aggressive brand of tennis on clay.

Ad

On the contrary, Fuscovics has chalked up his best result so far on clay. He's dominated the head-to-head battle against Paul, which could give him a confidence boost in the second round. The Hungarian has a steady all-around game but lacks the tactical acumen against higher-ranked opponents on tour.

Considering their record on clay and results in Paris, Paul will be a slight favorite to come out on top. The American should be able to absorb the early pressure and provide the killer blow against the Hungarian in the second round.

Pick: Paul to win in four sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More