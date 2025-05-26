French Open 2025: Victoria Azarenka vs Yanina Wickmayer preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Victoria Azarenka vs Yanina Wickmayer

Date: May 27, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN

Victoria Azarenka vs Yanina Wickmayer preview

Azarenka at the 2025 Internazionali BNL D'Italia (Source: Getty)

Victoria Azarenka will face Yanina Wickmayer in the first round of the 2025 French Open on Tuesday, May 27. The winner will take on Varvara Gracheva or Sofia Kenin in the second round.

Ad

Trending

Azarenka has played just two clay-court tournaments leading up to the French Open. In Madrid, the Belarusian suffered a straight-sets defeat against Olga Danilovic in the opener.

Azarenka earned her first win on clay at the Italian Open when she eased past Camila Osorio, 6-2, 6-3 in the first round. However, her run at the WTA 1000 event was cut short by Magdalena Frech, who got the better of the Belarusian, 7-5, 6-4, in the second round.

Ad

Meanwhile, Wickmayer, who had announced her retirement from professional tennis after Wimbledon, has barely played this season. Her only appearance on hard courts this year was at the BNP Paribas Open, where she lost to Taylor Townsend in the qualifiers.

Wickmayer has yet to qualify for the main draw of any tournament in 2025, including three clay-court events. The Belgian suffered defeats in all of her qualifier matches at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, the Madrid Open, and the Italian Open.

Ad

Victoria Azarenka vs Yanina Wickmayer head-to-head

This will be their third meeting on the tour, with Azarenka leading the head-to-head 2-0. Their most recent encounter saw the Belarusian defeat Wickmayer, 7-5, 6-4, at the 2015 US Open.

Victoria Azarenka vs Yanina Wickmayer odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Yanina Wickmayer +900 +1.5 (+270) Over 17.5 (-125) Victoria Azarenka -2500 -1.5 (-450) Under 17.5 (-115)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Victoria Azarenka vs Yanina Wickmayer prediction

Wickmayer at the 2024 Transylvania Open (Source: Getty)

Azarenka and Wickmayer are at the latter stages of their career, with both having their share of fitness struggles. It will be a test of physical endurance when these two veterans clash.

Ad

Wickmayer's athleticism was one of her major strengths during her prime days. However, her fitness has declined considerably in recent times, following injuries to her back.

Azarenka has the head-to-head advantage over her opponent. She also has more game time playing on the main tour this year. Her aggressive baseline game, combined with her strong backhand, will prove too difficult for her opponent to overcome. Hence, Azarenka is expected to win in this first-round clash.

Pick: Azarenka to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gautham Krishna Gautham's passion for tennis paved his path to a career in journalism at Sportskeeda, where he has been working for almost two years. Before joining the company, he sharpened his writing skills at The Bridge, covering football as a journalist.



With over 700 articles under his belt at Sportskeeda already, Gautham continues to deliver top-notch articles that cater to readers' interests. Before sharing his insights, he diligently cross-references information from various sources and stays updated by following key figures on social media, always striving to cater to readers' interests.



His ultimate goal is to earn the respect of his colleagues and retire with pride, akin to his idol Roger Federer. While his admiration for the 'Swiss Maestro' is unshakeable, he recognizes Novak Djokovic as the GOAT and believes that the Serb's records speak for themselves.



He is known for his strong opinions, including his firm belief that certain aspects of tennis, like let, should be reconsidered or removed altogether. When he's away from his keyboard, Gautham finds comfort in playing football, reading books, and listening to music. Know More