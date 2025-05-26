French Open 2025: Victoria Azarenka vs Yanina Wickmayer preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: Victoria Azarenka vs Yanina Wickmayer
Date: May 27, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €56,352,000
Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN
Victoria Azarenka vs Yanina Wickmayer preview
Victoria Azarenka will face Yanina Wickmayer in the first round of the 2025 French Open on Tuesday, May 27. The winner will take on Varvara Gracheva or Sofia Kenin in the second round.
Azarenka has played just two clay-court tournaments leading up to the French Open. In Madrid, the Belarusian suffered a straight-sets defeat against Olga Danilovic in the opener.
Azarenka earned her first win on clay at the Italian Open when she eased past Camila Osorio, 6-2, 6-3 in the first round. However, her run at the WTA 1000 event was cut short by Magdalena Frech, who got the better of the Belarusian, 7-5, 6-4, in the second round.
Meanwhile, Wickmayer, who had announced her retirement from professional tennis after Wimbledon, has barely played this season. Her only appearance on hard courts this year was at the BNP Paribas Open, where she lost to Taylor Townsend in the qualifiers.
Wickmayer has yet to qualify for the main draw of any tournament in 2025, including three clay-court events. The Belgian suffered defeats in all of her qualifier matches at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, the Madrid Open, and the Italian Open.
Victoria Azarenka vs Yanina Wickmayer head-to-head
This will be their third meeting on the tour, with Azarenka leading the head-to-head 2-0. Their most recent encounter saw the Belarusian defeat Wickmayer, 7-5, 6-4, at the 2015 US Open.
Victoria Azarenka vs Yanina Wickmayer odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Victoria Azarenka vs Yanina Wickmayer prediction
Azarenka and Wickmayer are at the latter stages of their career, with both having their share of fitness struggles. It will be a test of physical endurance when these two veterans clash.
Wickmayer's athleticism was one of her major strengths during her prime days. However, her fitness has declined considerably in recent times, following injuries to her back.
Azarenka has the head-to-head advantage over her opponent. She also has more game time playing on the main tour this year. Her aggressive baseline game, combined with her strong backhand, will prove too difficult for her opponent to overcome. Hence, Azarenka is expected to win in this first-round clash.
Pick: Azarenka to win in straight sets.