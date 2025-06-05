French Open 2025 Women's Final: Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (2) Coco Gauff
Date: June 7, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: Final
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: €56,352,000
Live telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS
Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff preview
Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will contest the 2025 French Open final, with both women looking to capture their first trophy in Paris. It will also mark the 11th meeting in the burgeoning rivalry, which has seen both players take home five wins apiece in the past.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff odds
Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff pick
Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff have both been in top form of late. While the former is fresh off a big clay-court title in Madrid, the latter is set to play her third consecutive final on the surface.
Coming into Paris, Sabalenka had built some momentum on clay. She beat the likes of Gauff, Elina Svitolina, and Marta Kostyuk en route to the title in Madrid. Losses to Jelena Ostapenko and Zheng Qinwen in Stuttgart and Rome, however, had cast some shadow of doubt on her abilities to capture the biggest trophy on terre battue.
Her performances throughout the fortnight, however, have erased those apprehensions. She has been absolutely ruthless from the baseline, having hit 159 winners in her six matches so far, which is way higher than her opponent’s 100.
The stat, however, is not entirely surprising given the brand of tennis that the World No. 1 has come to be known for. She likes to go for her shots, unlike Gauff, who is much more comfortable in rallies and even at times relies on frustrating her opponent into committing mistakes to win points.
There is merit in the way that Gauff plays, especially on clay, a surface that rewards her incredible footwork and defensive prowess. The American had been struggling against power hitters, but has actively worked on fixing the slight issues plaguing her game, the forehand in particular, and has problem-solved on court.
There is little separating the two on serve, but Gauff has been the more vulnerable in that department. She has been broken on 17 occasions compared to Sabalenka’s 12. She will need to be at her very best to fend off her opponent’s aggressive return.
Looking at the numbers, one has to give a slight edge to Sabalenka. She has been the stronger player both from the line and in rallies. She has also made a habit of winning at Grand Slams and is playing in her third consecutive final at the level.
To add to that, the World No. 1 looked absolutely dialled in on return against Iga Swiatek. If she can mount similar pressure on Gauff in the final, she could very well expose her opponent’s vulnerability in that department. Gauff has the tools needed to push Sabalenka, but between her forehand and second serve, she may have one too many chinks in her armour.
Pick: Sabalenka to win in three sets