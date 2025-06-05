French Open 2025 Women's Final: Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (2) Coco Gauff

Date: June 7, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €56,352,000

Live telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff preview

After a slow start to the season, Coco Gauff has seen a resurgence on clay. (Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will contest the 2025 French Open final, with both women looking to capture their first trophy in Paris. It will also mark the 11th meeting in the burgeoning rivalry, which has seen both players take home five wins apiece in the past.

Trending

Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -190 -4.5 (+130) Over 21.5 (-130) Coco Gauff +160 +4.5 (-190) Under 21.5 (-110)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff pick

Aryna Sabalenka is eyeing a fourth Grand Slam title. (Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff have both been in top form of late. While the former is fresh off a big clay-court title in Madrid, the latter is set to play her third consecutive final on the surface.

Coming into Paris, Sabalenka had built some momentum on clay. She beat the likes of Gauff, Elina Svitolina, and Marta Kostyuk en route to the title in Madrid. Losses to Jelena Ostapenko and Zheng Qinwen in Stuttgart and Rome, however, had cast some shadow of doubt on her abilities to capture the biggest trophy on terre battue.

Her performances throughout the fortnight, however, have erased those apprehensions. She has been absolutely ruthless from the baseline, having hit 159 winners in her six matches so far, which is way higher than her opponent’s 100.

The stat, however, is not entirely surprising given the brand of tennis that the World No. 1 has come to be known for. She likes to go for her shots, unlike Gauff, who is much more comfortable in rallies and even at times relies on frustrating her opponent into committing mistakes to win points.

There is merit in the way that Gauff plays, especially on clay, a surface that rewards her incredible footwork and defensive prowess. The American had been struggling against power hitters, but has actively worked on fixing the slight issues plaguing her game, the forehand in particular, and has problem-solved on court.

There is little separating the two on serve, but Gauff has been the more vulnerable in that department. She has been broken on 17 occasions compared to Sabalenka’s 12. She will need to be at her very best to fend off her opponent’s aggressive return.

Looking at the numbers, one has to give a slight edge to Sabalenka. She has been the stronger player both from the line and in rallies. She has also made a habit of winning at Grand Slams and is playing in her third consecutive final at the level.

To add to that, the World No. 1 looked absolutely dialled in on return against Iga Swiatek. If she can mount similar pressure on Gauff in the final, she could very well expose her opponent’s vulnerability in that department. Gauff has the tools needed to push Sabalenka, but between her forehand and second serve, she may have one too many chinks in her armour.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in three sets

