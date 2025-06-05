French Open 2025 Women's Final: Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff preview and head-to-head | Roland Garros

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (2) Coco Gauff
Date: June 7, 2025
Tournament: French Open 2025
Round: Final
Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Outdoor clay
Prize money: €56,352,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff preview
For the first time since 2017, the top two seeds of the women’s draw will contest a Grand Slam final when Aryna Sabalenka takes on Coco Gauff in the French Open final.
Sabalenka, the top seed at this year’s tournament, overcame a mammoth challenge in her semifinal against the three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek. The Belarusian was a 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-0 victor over the woman who she had lost to in eight of their prior 12 career meetings.
The semifinal victory came on the back of strong showings throughout the tournament. Sabalenka had not lost a single set up until that stage even against big names like Zheng Qinwen and Amanda Anisimova.
The World No. 1 came into the French Open with an impressive 34-6 win-loss record for the season, which included three titles — including the Madrid Open on clay. She had also contested the summit clash at the season’s first Grand Slam, the Australian Open, coming up just short against Madison Keys.
Gauff, meanwhile, returns to the French Open final after a similarly strong run. The youngster, who had first made the final back in 2022, has much like her opponent dropped only one set at this year’s tournament.
That stumble came in the quarterfinals when she lost the opener to Madison Keys. She, however, was quick to bounce back and closed out the match 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-1. She has followed that win up with a resounding 6-2, 6-1 win over French wildcard Lois Boisson in the semifinal.
Gauff, unlike Sabalenka, had not enjoyed the best start to the season and still has no titles to show for in 2025. The best results from her 24-8 win-loss for the season in fact came in the lead-up to the French Open as she made back-to-back claycourt finals in Madrid and Rome. Building on those results, she has now managed to turn her year around.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff head-to-head
Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff have split their 10 Tour meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at a 5-5 deadlock. Their most recent meeting came at the Madrid Open final earlier last month, with Sabalenka winning 6-3, 7-6(3). They have contested a Grand Slam final before, with Gauff beating her opponent in the 2023 US Open final 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.