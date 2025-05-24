French Open 2025: Zheng Qinwen vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Zheng Qinwen vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Date: May 25, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Zheng Qinwen vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova preview

Zheng Qinwen at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Eighth seed Zheng Qinwen will take on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first round of the French Open 2025.

Zheng kicked off her clay swing at the Charleston Open. She scored wins over Maria Sakkari and Elise Mertens before losing to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarterfinals. Her time at the Madrid Open was rather brief. Following a first-round bye, she lost to Anastasia Potapova in the second round.

Zheng then headed to Rome for the Italian Open. She advanced to the last eight after beating Olga Danilovic, Magdalena Frech and Bianca Andreescu. She was up against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals. She had previously neither advanced beyond this stage at the tournament nor beaten the Belarusian.

However, Zheng played one of her best matches of the season to beat Sabalenka 6-4, 6-3. She was up against Coco Gauff in the semifinals and lost to her 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (4), despite serving for the match.

Pavlyuchenkova crashed out in the first round of the Madrid Open with a 6-3, 7-5 loss to Anastasija Sevastova. She scored her first win on clay at the Italian Open by beating Katie Boulter in her opener. She was sent packing by Sofia Kenin in the next round.

Zheng Qinwen vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova head-to-head

Pavlyuchenkova leads Zheng 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous meeting at the Cincinnati Open 2024 in straight sets.

Zheng Qinwen vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Zheng Qinwen -650 +1.5 (-2500) Over 19.5 (-120) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova +425 -1.5 (+700) Under 19.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Zheng Qinwen vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova prediction

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Italian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Zheng has compiled a 6-3 record on clay this season, which stands out in comparison to Pavlyuchenkova's 1-2 record on the surface. However, the latter is a former French Open finalist, losing to Barbora Krejcikova in the 2021 showdown for the title.

Pavlyuchenkova has also made the last eight in Paris on another two occasions, including in 2023. Zheng has a 6-3 record at the French Open, with a fourth-round showing on her debut in 2022 being her best result.

While Pavlyuchenkova's recent results have been disappointing, she did reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open earlier this year. She also beat Zheng in straight sets when they met at the Cincinnati Open a year ago. The 22-year-old also has a 1-5 record against Russian players on clay, losing her last five matches against them.

Nevertheless, Zheng's Italian Open run indicates that she's in good form at the moment. She has also never lost in the first round of the French Open. Based on their results on clay this year, she will be the favorite to win against Pavlyuchenkova.

Pick: Zheng Qinwen to win in straight sets.

