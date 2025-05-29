French Open 2025: Zheng Qinwen vs Victoria Mboko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Zheng Qinwen vs (Q) Victoria Mboko

Date: May 30, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Zheng Qinwen vs Victoria Mboko preview

Zheng Qinwen at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Eighth seed Zheng Qinwen will face qualifier Victoria Mboko in the third round of the French Open 2025.

Zheng kicked off her campaign here with a 6-4, 6-3 win over former finalist in Paris, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. She was up against Emiliana Arango in the second round. The Chinese player overturned a break deficit into a 4-1 lead in the first set.

Zheng broke her opponent's serve once again towards the end to clinch the set. The second set featured five consecutive breaks of serve, though the World No. 8 came out on top to lead 4-2. She remained in front until the end of the match to score a 6-2, 6-3 win.

Mboko came through the qualifying rounds to book her place in the main draw of a Major for the first time. She beat last year's Wimbledon quarterfinalist Lulu Sun 6-1, 7-6 (4) to make a winning debut at the Majors. She took on Eva Lys in the second round.

Mboko's 2-0 advantage in the first set was quickly negated by Lys to get back on serve. The two were evenly matched over the next few games until the Canadian teen upped the ante with a three-game run to claim the set.

Lys overcame a break deficit twice in the second set to remain on even terms with Mboko. However, the teenager nabbed a break for the third time in the set and successfully kept her opponent at bay this time to win the match 6-4, 6-4.

Zheng Qinwen vs Victoria Mboko head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Zheng Qinwen vs Victoria Mboko odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Zheng Qinwen -475 +1.5 (-1600) Over 20.5 (-130) Victoria Mboko +325 -1.5 (+575) Under 20.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Zheng Qinwen vs Victoria Mboko prediction

Victoria Mboko at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Mboko is having a memorable run in Paris, that too on her debut. She has reached the third round all the way from the qualifiers, without dropping a set as well. Her rise has been quite steady. She won five titles on the ITF circuit this year and reached another final on the Challenger Tour.

Mboko also competed in a couple of WTA 1000 tournaments in between. She reached the second round of the Miami Open and the Italian Open but lost to top 10 players Paula Badosa and Coco Gauff respectively, in three sets.

The last time Zheng competed on these courts, she left with the gold medal around her neck at the Paris Olympics. Arango did offer her some resistance but her level is too high at the moment.

She recently made the last four in Rome with a win over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Mboko's star is on the rise but against an in-form Zheng, her dream run is likely to come to an end.

Pick: Zheng Qinwen to win in three sets.

