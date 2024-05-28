French Open Day 4: Women's singles predictions ft. Ons Jabeur vs Camila Osorio, Leylah Fernandez vs Wang Xiyu

The women's singles second round will commence on Day 4 of the French Open. Iga Swiatek will continue her title defense as she will lock horns with Naomi Osaka in the highly-anticipated second-round encounter.

Third seed Coco Gauff will take on Tamara Zidansek, while Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova will face Katie Volynets. The likes of Amanda Anisimova and Jelena Ostapenko will also be in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the predictions for some of the women's singles matches on Day 4 of the French Open.

#1 Ons Jabeur vs Camila Osorio

Eighth seed Ons Jabeur will face Camila Osorio in the second round of the French Open. It will be the third encounter between the two, with the Tunisian winning both her prior meetings with the Colombian.

Trending

Jabeur booked her place in the second round of the claycourt Major with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Sachia Vickery. Osorio, meanwhile, won her first-round match after her opponent Anhelina Kalinina retired during the third set.

The Tunisian has won seven of 16 matches in 2024, reaching the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open. Osorio, meanwhile, has come out on top in nine of 14 fixtures, winning the Copa Colsanitas in Bogota.

Jabeur has started the French Open strongly, and if she's able to maintain her intensity against Osorio, she should have little problem reaching the third round.

Predicted Winner: Ons Jabeur

#2 Leylah Fernandez vs Wang Xiyu

Thirty-first seed Leylah Fernandez will take on Wang Xiyu in the second round of the French Open. It will be the very first meeting between the two.

Fernandez booked her spot in the second round of the claycourt Major with a 6-2, 6-0 drubbing of Jessika Pochet. Wang, meanwhile, had to fight past her compatriot Bai Zhuoxuan to register a 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-3 win.

Fernandez has won 10 of 21 matches this season, reaching the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open. Wang, meanwhile, has won 11 of 22 fixtures, reaching the final of the ATX Open.

The Canadian on her day, is capable of producing some high-quality tennis when at her best. While Wang won't be an easy opponent to beat, she should come out on top and reach the third round at the French Open.

Predicted Winner: Leylah Fernandez

#3 Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic

Eighteenth seed Marta Kostyuk will face Donna Vekic in the second round of the French Open. It will be the first meeting between the two.

The Ukrainian booked her place in the second round of the claycourt Major with a hard-fought 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-4 victory over Brazilian qualifier Laura Pigossi. Vekic, meanwhile, advanced to the second round after her opening-round opponent Lesia Tsurenko retired due to an injury during their first set.

Kostyuk has won 20 of 29 matches in 2024, reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Vekic, meanwhile, has won 11 of 21 fixtures.

The Ukrainian will enter the match as the favorite, and given her form in recent months, it's tough to see her lose this one.

Predicted Winner: Marta Kostyuk

#4 Dayana Yastremska vs Wang Yafan

Thirteeth seed Dayana Yastremska will take on Wang Yafan in the second round of the French Open. It will be the first encounter between the two.

Yastremska booked her place in the second round of the claycourt Major with a win over Ajla Tomljanovic after being a set down. Wang, meanwhile, registered a 6-3, 6-3 win over Maria Timofeeva to win her first match at Roland Garros.

The Ukrainian has won 11 of 22 main-draw matches in 2024, reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open. Wang, meanwhile, has won nine of 16 main-draw fixtures.

Both players will be entering the match having registered their maiden win at the French Open. Yastremska is the higher-ranked player and will be the favorite. However, if Wang is at her best, it won't be much of a surprise if she comes out on top.

Predicted Winner: Dayana Yastremska