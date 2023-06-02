French Open Day 5 recap- Jannik Sinner's shocking defeat and more

Day 5 of the French Open was another eventful one as the second round of the singles tournaments ended.

Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz both booked their spots in the third round as they registered four-set wins over Giulio Zeppieri and Arthur Rinderknech respectively. Other seeds who entered the third round included Frances Tiafoe, Alexander Zverev, Yoshihito Nishioka and Grigor Dimitrov.

In the women's singles event, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur all won their matches against Claire Liu, Julia Grabher and Oceane Dodin respectively. The likes of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Ekaterina Alexandrova also booked their spots in the third round.

The day also had its fair share of upsets, most notably Jannik Sinner losing 7-6(0), 6-7(7), 6-1, 7-6(4), 7-5 to Daniel Altmaier. The likes of Donna Vekic and Madison Keys also suffered elimination.

On that note, let's take a look at some of the talking points from Day 5 of the French Open.

#1. Jannik Sinner suffers second-round exit at the French Open

Jannik Sinner in action at the French Open

When Daniil Medvedev was eliminated in the first round of the French Open, Jannik Sinner's chances of reaching a maiden Grand Slam semifinal were increased. However, the eighth-seeded Italian followed suit, losing to Daniel Altmaier in the second round.

Sinner won a hard-fought opening set 7-6(0) before the German took the second 7-6(7). The 21-year-old dominated the third set and won it 6-1 but Altmaier was in no mood to throw in the towel. He won the fourth set 7-6(4) to force the match into a fifth set.

Sinner showed a lot of resistance and saved four match points, but Altmaier was not be denied on the day as he won 7-5 and booked his place in the third round of the French Open.

The Italian suffered his earliest exit at a Grand Slam since his first-round defeat at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

#2. Taylor Fritz shushes booing crowd after beating Arthur Rinderknech

Ninth seed Taylor Fritz booked his place in the third round of the French Open by defeating Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech.

The World No. 9 found himself a set down but produced some very good tennis to take the match 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 and eliminate the last remaining French singles player.

The Roland Garros crowd, known for its hostility, booed Fritz throughout the match. The American did not hold back after the win, shushing the crowd as the booing became more and more intense. The boos went on even as Marion Bartoli interviewed Fritz after the match.

#3. 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva's run continues

Mirra Andreeva suffered a heartbreaking 6-7(2), 6-4, 7-5 defeat to Alina Korneeva in the girls' singles final at this year's Australian Open. She has since tried her hand on the senior tour.

The 16-year-old qualified for the main draw at Roland Garros, marking her first-ever women's singles participation at a Grand Slam. Andreeva, who is currently ranked 143rd in the world, beat Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 6-1 in the first round to set up a second-round clash against Diane Parry.

The Russian teenager put up another solid performance to win 6-1, 6-2 against Parry and book her place in the third round of the French Open. Here, she faces a daunting task as she will take on last year's runner-up and sixth seed Coco Gauff.

